To Joe Hassett, roles on this year's PC Friar squad have become defined

PROVIDENCE – Per the radio analyst whose love for the Providence Friars comes across crystal clear every time he straps on the headset, role allocation ranks among the chief reasons why the current Providence basketball incarnation flipped the script at an impressive clip after a slow start out of the gate.
“When you look at the Friars and college basketball in general, there’s so much movement with transfers and incorporating freshmen. The biggest part of coaching now is guys fitting in a role that everybody else is comfortable with,” said Joe Hassett, who believe it or not is approaching his fourth decade of providing analytical syntax to PC broadcasts.
“At the beginning of the year, you had those two losses at Mohegan Sun [to Miami and Saint Louis]. I would like to play those teams now. I think we would have an excellent chance to beat both of them,” added Hassett.
Why does the former Friar great feel that way?
“The difference now is that everyone’s role has been defined. I thought [Bryce] Hopkins was a great player when he got here, but he was trying to figure out where he fits. You had guys like [Jared] Bynum and [Ed] Croswell who were on a successful team last year. [Devin] Carter is a good player who was looking to have his role defined. He wants to be one of the guys. [Noah] Locke is a fifth-year guy who’s trying to fit in,” said Hassett. “Early on, they were deferring to one another … who was going to do this and who was going to do that. Now they all know where they fit. Everyone knows that Hopkins is one of the best players in the country, never mind the conference. If you need a score, you go through him. He was getting double- and triple-teamed [against Georgetown this past Wednesday night] and that frees up everyone else.
“Carter can do so many different things to help the team win. He can guard people and makes threes. He goes to the basket and rebounds. He’s a tough matchup,” Hassett added. “Locke is figuring out that his job is to shoot. I thought he was worried about missing early in the year. Now he’s not thinking about it. Croswell is a guy who patrols the paint and Bynum is the glue that keeps it together.
“They all know each other well.”
The synergy that Hassett speaks of was on full display during the second half of PC’s 74-62 win over Georgetown.
“Bynum recognized that Hopkins had a couple of mismatches. He moved everyone out of the way and got the ball inside. That’s what a veteran team does – a team that knows what to do in key situations. A lot of college teams take three-pointers and don’t recognize the mismatch. Bynum saw it and he took advantage of it,” he said. “That’s the difference now. They know their roles and know where they fit. They’re all happy with one another. They’re a team that enjoys playing together.”
Hassett didn’t want to leave out Alyn Breed and his contribution to this year’s cause.
“I call him the Swiss Army knife. He can play three different positions. He hardly looks to shoot, but he’s not a bad shooter. He also guards the best player on the opposition. Carter is a very good defensive player, but if I had to put someone on the other team’s best guard, it would be Breed because he’s long and strong. You can’t get by him,” said Hassett.
There’s a joyful element to the 2022-23 Friars that bears a certain resemblance to last year’s PC squad that achieved Sweet 16 glory.
“They like each other. They pull for each other. That’s big within a team setup. No one is looking for their own points. That’s why they’re having success,” said Hassett. “Last year, Ed had a more veteran team. This year, he has a lot of young guys. Hopkins and Carter are sophomores.”
Last season’s special group of Friars made a regular habit out of switching every screen on defense. Why this year’s squad struggled in November stemmed from a defensive approach that created a vulnerability concerning the three-point shot.
“They weren’t switching the screens. They would fight over the top but were getting killed in the pick-and-roll. The teams that wore them out were the ones that got to the middle and then had a choice – either shoot a floater or throw it out for a three-point shot,” said Hassett. “Now if you notice, they’re switching on screens most of the time, especially during crunch time. Now there aren’t as many mismatches.”
Bynum has been in a reserve role in the four games he’s logged since returning from an abdominal injury. He did start the second half of the Georgetown game, a move that adds fuel to the debate of how to deploy the fifth-year guard.
“I like Bynum off the bench. Last year, he gave them a shot of energy. He was looking for his shot more,” said Hassett. “He’s going to play 30-plus minutes whether he starts or not, but that’s a coaching-feel thing depending on the matchups. By starting Breed on the opposition’s best scoring guard, maybe he can slow him down or get him frustrated. There are different philosophies, but I think all the roles are pretty good. Bynum is a guy who’s going to get things done no matter the point of the game.”
Citing that this year’s Providence team is a chip off the old defensive block, Hassett believes the Friars are trending in a direction that bodes well when the time comes to embark upon a certain one-and-done format.
“It’s a typical Ed Cooley team that’s tough defensively. They’re tough-minded and they’re physical. In the NCAA Tournament, the teams that play the best defense are the ones that have the most success. He’s got that type of team right now,” said Hassett.
