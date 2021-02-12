WOONSOCKET — The goals the top scoring line of Micaiah Bascombe, Matt Mahoney and Cee-Jay Laquerre have produced are a big reason the Mount St. Charles hockey team is the only undefeated team left in Division I, but the top line showed Friday night against East Greenwich they’re also willing to do the blue-collar work.
Leading by just a goal, the Mounties were called for a pair of penalties in the opening 3 minutes, 50 seconds of the third period. It seemed like a perfect chance for the reigning Division II co-champs to work their way back in the game, instead it was Mount’s top line that put the game away.
After Laquerre dinged junior goalie Cole Barron’s post on the first penalty kill, Bascombe put the game away on the second kill when he picked off an Avenger in the neutral zone, skated into the zone and fired a shot from the right circle past Barron. Laquerre finished the night with a pair of goals, while Ethan Letendre had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 Division I win at Adelard Arena.
“Cee-Jay and Matt Mahoney are connected when they’re out there on a kill,” Mount coach Matt Merten said. “We’ve had some gifted pairs over the years and I believe that they’re one of them. They’re so in sync and it’s a non-verbal thing. They’re an asset because they’re so quick that if you make a mistake, we could’ve had two shortys today. The white line continues to get better, but as a team we tried to do too much individually in the middle of this game.”
Mount St. Charles (6-0-1 Division I) finishes the home portion of the season Saturday at 3 p.m. against a Moses Brown team that is fighting to finish in the top-6 and earn a spot in the single-elimination portion of the playoffs. The Quakers are led by talented sophomore Henry Alessandro and Lincoln native Cam Bernard.
“We all know what the goal is, but we don’t want to say it,” Bascombe said of the Mounties, who didn’t get the chance to play in last season’s state final because the season was cut short by COVID. “We know we have to grind through the rest of the season and then play our best in the postseason. We just need to work hard and play three periods. If we do that we’ll be golden.”
East Greenwich (1-3-2 Division I) is certainly going to be one of the contenders in the division over the next few seasons thanks to players like freshmen Colin Walsh and Kristian Omicioli and fellow underclassmen Cameron Gaffney and Corey Szabo, but the Avengers are also battling for a playoff spot in their first season in Division I.
Friday, the Avengers played an effective, clean game for most of the night, but they got away from their systems a few times and that allowed the opportunistic Mounties to pounce and score goals to pull away as the game went along.
“When we stuck to the gameplan we played well,” East Greenwich first year coach Dan Dunwoody said. “We gave up a shorthanded goal in a 3-2 game – that can’t happen. It’s coming along and this is a short season, but we’re working on things that are foreign to any kid this age because no one really plays traps at this level.”
The Avengers nearly grabbed the lead in the opening moments when Omicioli skated in on a breakaway, but senior goalie Sean Trottier made a point-blank save. The Avengers eventually grabbed the lead at 1:49 when a Danny Arsenault shot from the top of the left circle hit a Mount defenseman and bounced past a helpless Trottier.
Mount tied the game minutes later when Laquerre scored after good work from defenseman Eddie Mulligan and Mahoney. Letendre scored the first Mount goal by a player not on the white line in four games midway through the second period, but Szabo forced a defensive-zone turnover and found Walsh for the game-tying goal at 9:06 of the middle period.
Laquerre netted the game-winning goal minute later when he scored an unassisted goal after a neutral-zone turnover.
“The energy was there the whole game, but they were doing far too much individually in the middle of the game,” Merten said. “We made some adjustments and we got back into our routine and started rolling our lines. It started to get better.”
After one penalty was called in the first two periods, the Mounties were whistle for a pair of penalties in the opening 3:50 of the final period. Laquerre nearly scored a short-handed goal on the first kill and then Bascombe iced the game with his finish at 4:58.
“I saw Ethan at the red line and the defenseman give me a little bit of space because I was looking to make the pass,” Bascombe said. “I skated in and put it over his shoulder. It hit the post and then it bounced in.”
The Mounties played a clean defensive third period and grabbed an insurance goal at 13:30 when Matt Badeau scored an empty-net goal from outside the blue line.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Mount St. Charles 5, East Greenwich 2
Mount St. Charles 1 2 2 – 5
First period – EG, Danny Arsenault (Nick Paskalis), 1:49; MSC, Cee-Jay Laquerre (Eddie Mulligan, Matt Mahoney), 10:22.
Second period – MSC, Letendre (Jon Lagesse), 5:56; EG, Colin Walsh (Corey Szabo), 9:06; MSC, Laquerre (unassisted), 13:19.
Third period – MSC, Micaiah Bascombe (unassisted), sh, 4:58; MSC, Matt Badeau (unassisted), en, 13:30.
Saves – EG, Cole Barron (25 saves); MSC, Sean Trottier (24 saves).
