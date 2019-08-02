WEST WARWICK – The R.I. American Legion Senior Division dynasty is still very much intact.
Needing to win two games in order to keep the crown, Upper Deck Post 86/14 took care of business in championship-esque action on Friday night. Upper Deck forced a winner-take-all contest at McCarthy Field with a 2-1 win over Gershkoff Auburn 20, then wrapped up the title with a 9-3 over the same squad.
It’s the second straight title and three in four years for Upper Deck, which in the 9-3 win were anchored offensively by David Bordieri, who finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI, and one run scored.
Other offensive stalwarts in the championship clincher were Steve Andrews (2-for-2, 2 walks, 1 RBI, 2 runs), Addison Kopach (2-for-2, 2 walks, 1 RBI, 2 runs), Drew Szafranski (2-for-4, one run) and Brandon Carney (two RBI, both via sacrifice flies).
Nick Croteau replaced Corey Mayer on the mound with one down in the second inning of the second game that took place Friday. Croteau turned in 5.2 innings of one-run ball, scattering five hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Upper Deck now advances to the Northeast Regionals, which begin Wednesday morning (9:30 a.m. first pitch) against the Connecticut state champion. All regional games will take place at Holy Cross.
