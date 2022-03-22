WARWICK – In the world of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, as it specifically pertains to the realignment process, nothing is decreed until the Principals’ Committee on Athletics says so.
Two years ago, a football proposal to be utilized for the 2020-21 school year – remember the Fall II season? – was kicked back to the Football Sport Committee for additional review after the initial recommendation was denied by the PCOA. Exactly 10 days later, the Principals’ Committee overwhelmingly provided their stamp of approval to the proverbial second bite of the apple.
Why bring up this particular “don’t count your chickens before they hatch” tale? The PCOA was back at the realignment table on Monday afternoon. Before the members were proposals for football and all fall sports for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The group was presented with the option of voting on each sport individually. They chose to vote on all proposals at once.
Similar to cross-country, soccer, girls’ volleyball, girls’ tennis, and field hockey, the Principals’ Committee opted to bestow the unanimous treatment (13-0) upon the football plan that on the surface features a sharp turn from what’s been in place over the past few seasons.
The most noticeable change involves the number of schools that will be crowned a champion. During the past two seasons, teams competed for the State Championship and the Division I (Non-State) Super Bowl. Super Bowls were also contested in Divisions II, III, and IV. Add it all up and you have five title games spread among 43 programs.
From five to four title contests … gone from the equation is the Division I (Non-State) Super Bowl. Over the next two seasons, the lineup will include the State Championship Game, the Division II Super Bowl, the Division III Super Bowl, and the Division IV Super Bowl.
The State Championship Division will feature four teams (Bishop Hendricken, La Salle, Central, and North Kingstown). Those teams will play one league game against the other teams in the division and will round out the schedule with non-leaguers against out-of-state teams and Division II teams.
Jumping to Division II, the structure includes 14 teams to be broken into two subdivisions and play six league games. Those schools assigned to Division II-A include Cumberland, Burrillville, Cranston West, East Greenwich, St. Raphael, Mount Pleasant, and East Providence. In Division II-B, the lineup includes Woonsocket, Portsmouth, South Kingstown, Barrington, Shea, Westerly, and Cranston East.
The top four teams from each Division II subdivision will qualify for the playoffs and be seeded per win percentage within the subdivision.
Division III will be comprised of 16 teams that are spread over two eight-team subdivisions that will play seven league games. The teams in Division III-A include Classical (last year’s D-II Super Bowl champ) grouped with Tolman, Coventry, Chariho, Middletown, Lincoln, North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles Co-op, and Toll Gate. The list of teams in Division III-B will feature Moses Brown, Mount Hope, West Warwick, Narragansett (last year’s D-IV champ), Rogers, Johnston, and Ponaganset.
Similar to Division II, the playoff structure in Division III includes the top four teams from each subdivision with slotting based on win percentage within the subdivision.
Nine teams were assigned to Division IV with local schools Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep Co-op and Davies Tech joining North Providence, Juanita Sanchez, Hope, Exeter/West Greenwich, Smithfield, Tiverton, and Scituate. Teams will play everyone in the division once for a total of eight league games. The top four teams in the division will qualify for the postseason.
A total of six schools were denied their request to move down a division. The list includes North Kingstown, Mount Pleasant, East Greenwich, North Smithfield/MSC, Johnston, and Toll Gate.
The first day of football practice is scheduled for Monday, August 15 with Injury Fund games set for Friday, September 2. The first week of the regular season is Friday, September 9 and concludes Friday, October 28 for teams in the State Championship bracket as well as Divisions II and III. The regular season for Division IV schools wraps up on Friday, November 4.
In terms of the postseason, the quarterfinals in Divisions II and III will be held the weekend of Friday, November 4. The semifinals in all four divisions will take place the weekend of Friday, November 11. Championship Weekend is on the docket for the weekend of Friday, November 18.
As for the business that was attended to by the Principals’ Committee on Monday, keep in mind that the actual process is launched by the Football Sport Committee and revisited by the same group after sending out a survey to the member schools. Once the Football Committee signs off, the proposal is presented to the R.I. Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association before reaching the PCOA.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
