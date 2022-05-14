Trent Brown feels at home with Patriots

WORCESTER – Rookie minicamp for the New England Patriots began on Friday. For Trent Brown, it’ll be his first opportunity to lay eyes on 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange – someone who’s in line to become Brown’s fellow blocker on the left side of the offensive line.
What piece of advice would Brown – preparing for his eighth NFL season – give to Strange as he prepares to cut his teeth as a professional? Appearing at Polar Park Thursday night, Brown took a stroll down memory lane as he flashed back to his first rookie minicamp. It was 2015 and Brown was looking to make his mark with the San Francisco 49ers.
“Being a seventh-round guy, I felt like I was on pins and needles. I honestly felt like that my whole first year,” said Brown. “I try to encourage all the young guys. I know there are different situations. First rounders or free agents, I try to give them the same advice based on their unique situations – good sound advice – and wish them all the best.”
Brown, 29, re-signed with the Patriots in March after spending last season in Foxboro. He was re-acquired in a trade with the Raiders after the 6-foot-8 tackle spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. Brown’s first stint with the Pats lasted just one season (2018) but culminated with a win in Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams.
“I feel like this is home. My family enjoys it here. I enjoy it here. I love the organization. It was kind of a no-brainer,” said Brown.
Offseason workouts in Foxboro have been underway for a few weeks. For Brown, it’s been a time to reconnect with teammates and forge a new bond with the additions to the roster.
“There’s nothing like it … just shooting the (expletive) day-in and day-out with the guys. It’s crazy that I’m one of the old guys in the room,” said Brown, 29. “I knew the day would come, but I guess it’s time this year, right?”
The forecast for Mac Jones heading into his second year as New England’s starting quarterback should be high, says Brown.
“The expectation is giving your best day-in and day-out. If you’re not doing that, then you’re letting all of us down,” said Brown. “I think Mac gives his best day-in and day-out and you’ll continue to see that.”
Brown’s appearance at Polar Park doubled as an opportunity to promote his foundation, TB77.
“It’s all about having a soft spot in my heart for the less fortunate … people who have been through disasters and kids who are bullied in school for not being able to wear the nicest things,” he said. “A lot of things I do is behind-the-scenes. I don’t do it for the recognition … lights, camera, action. I do it out of the goodness of my heart.
“I try to make an impact wherever I have my feet at within whatever community I’m a part of,” he added.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
