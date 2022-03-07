PROVIDENCE — Even when they were are their nadir, the No. 2 Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op hockey never lost sight of the ultimate goal.
And when they trailed three-time defending state champion La Salle – for the second straight game – by a goal in Game 2 of the state title series Sunday at Providence College's Schneider Arena, the Broncos still believed they were going to end the night with the program's first state title.
“We knew from the start our goal was to win a state title and we pushed for that in practice every day,” junior forward Allie Trimble said. “Ya, we did have some bumps in the road, but our team chemistry really brought us here. I've been playing with these girls my whole life and we've worked four seasons for this, so it's just amazing to do it.”
“I'm so proud of every single one of the girls on this ice because some of them have been working all four years for this and they proved themselves,” sophomore defenseman Katie Potter said. “They went out and played 110 percent.”
The top-seeded Rams controlled long stretches of the first two periods, but Trimble responded to each time La Salle scored to send the game into the third period tied. That's when one of the Broncos' talented young defensemen, sophomore Sarah Andersen, stepped to the forefront and scored the biggest goal in program history.
Just like Potter the day before, the Bronco received a pass in the right circle and unloaded a shot that Kate Grivers couldn't stop for what turned out to be the championship-winning goal. Ponaganset goalie Paige Almon, who was named the series MVP, made the lead stand up with 18 saves, as the Broncos secured their first state title with a 3-2 victory and the series sweep.
“I didn't really think that shot was going to go in, but I was just trying to get a puck to the net and it happened to go,” said Andersen, the younger sister of former Bronco All-State and current Winchendon standout Ben Andersen. “We really wanted to win the state title and we just put the pedal to the medal when we needed to do it. We found something and it just clicked. It feels amazing.”
“I'm happy and I love my town because hockey is a huge tradition in Burrillville,” said BPBV coach Cortney Lacey, who played at Burrillville. “This is about the kids and I'm really, really happy for them. The kids just had to play their game and we knew that we could win, we knew it.”
While the Rams have been in the last five state title series, this was the first time the Broncos had appeared on this stage since dropping the 2017 state title to South County in heartbreaking fashion. This season's turnaround also happened to be against South County in the regular-season finale when the Broncos, who were just 6-7 during the regular season, won at home to zoom from last place to second place and earn home-ice advantage in the semifinals.
The Broncos survived a three-game series with the Storm in the semifinals and then played their best hockey of the season against a team that hadn't lost an in-state game since dropping Game 2 of the 2019 state final to East Bay co-op. The Rams, for the second straight evening, put the Broncos under pressure early and grabbed the lead on a beautiful cross-slot pass from Elizabeth Walsh to Sofia Calabro for a power-play goal just 6:47 into the game.
Trimble, who has now won titles in three straight seasons after Division III plaques in lacrosse and soccer, tied the game with a solo goal with seven seconds left in the period. After a pass from Kristen Briggs, the junior skated from below the goal line and around the right circle before sliding a back-handed shot along the ice past Grivers.
“We knew we couldn't give up and we wanted to beat them in Game 2, so we just kept pushing,” Trimble said. “I knew I had to shoot the puck and I just backhanded and the next thing I knew the puck was in the net.”
The Rams retook the lead just 24 seconds into the second period when Adriana Dooley took a nice entry pass from Madison Bradley, bisected a pair of defensemen and deposited a shot past Almon. Just like in the first period, Trimble had the answer, but this time she had a little bit of help.
Just minutes after the Rams had a goal wiped away because a player was in the crease, Grivers stopped a deflected shot from the point, but Trimble was uncovered at the right post to tuck the puck into the net for a power-play goal.
“These kids never give up, so I'm not shocked we came from behind,” Lacey said. “They didn't stop skating and they deserve it. Allie is our go-to kid. She is such a good kid and I'm just speechless.”
The Broncos survived the rest of the period and took their first lead of the game 2:28 into the final period when one of the team's seniors who had been through two semifinal blowout defeats to Rams in the last three years helped setup the game-winning goal. Senior captain Avery Moriarty and junior Kelsey Wilson created a chance for Andersen to finish in the right circle.
Instead of sitting back and absorbing wave after wave of La Salle pressure, the Broncos continued to move forward and had good scoring chances off the sticks Trimble and Isabelle Besser saved by Grivers. Almon was the hero of the first two periods, but she only had to stop two shots over the final 12 minutes as the Broncos secured their first state title.
“We had multiple defensemen block multiple shots that were key to us winning this game,” Potter said of her group that also included Kayley Thibodeau, Andersen and Grace Demers. “What we did this year from where we came from is like a Cinderella story in some sort of way. We were at the bottom and we came all the way to the top and now we're number one. I can't believe it, it's so surreal.”
BPBV 3, La Salle 2
La Salle 1 1 0 – 2
BPBV 1 1 1 – 3
First period – LSA, Sofia Calabro (Elizabeth Walsh), pp, 6:47; B, Allie Trimble (Kristen Briggs), 14:47.
Second period – LSA, Adriana Dooley (Madison Bradley, Maeve Kelly), 0:24; BPBV, Trimble (unassisted), pp, 8:38.
Third period – BPBV, Sarah Andersen (Kelsey Wilson, Avery Moriarty), 2:28.
Saves – Kate Grivers (16 saves); BPBV, Paige Almon (18 saves).
