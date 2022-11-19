TRIP DOWN FRIAR MEMORY LANE: PC's Henton recalls monster game at Mohegan Sun Arena

LaDontae Henton sits and watches the night the PC Friars clinched the 2022 Big East regular-season championship. Now in his second season as Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Henton enjoyed one of his best games at Mohegan Sun Arena during his senior year back in 2014. The Friars will be at the Connecticut casino this weekend for a pair of games beginning with Saturday's 4 p.m. matchup against Miami.