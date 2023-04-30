TRUST WHAT YOU DO: From one former Bryant pitcher to another, James Karinchak hopes Cumberland's Chris Wright can join him at MLB level sooner rather than later

BOSTON – Standing outside the visiting dugout at Fenway Park this past Friday, James Karinchak was asked to rewind the clock to a time in his life when he was a college teammate of Chris Wright.
It was the spring of 2017. Karinchak was a hard-throwing starting pitcher for Bryant University while Wright was a freshman who was looking to find his way after flourishing at Cumberland High. That season, Wright emerged as Bryant’s primary first baseman but did appear in games on the mound – a spot on the diamond that would go on to represent his true calling within baseball circles.
“As far as pitching, he really figured it out heading into his junior year,” said Karinchak, presently a reliever for the Cleveland Guardians and for now the lone former Bryant player orbiting today’s MLB galaxy. “It clicked and it’s still clicking for him.”
The recent news of Wright’s promotion to Triple-A Sacramento resulted in Karinchak being asked to take another trip down memory lane. Back in 2019, the phrase “one phone call away” applied to Karinchak, who opened that season in Double-A before working his way to Triple-A. That particular season culminated with a September call-up to Cleveland.
To appear in games at three different levels over the same season is a feat reserved for a special few. From personal experience, Karinchak talked about the importance of controlling the controllable while pitching in Triple-A Columbus.
“Trust what you do and stay consistent … not changing and staying within yourself,” he said.
Similar to Wright, Karinchak wasn’t on the 40-man roster when he joined Triple-A. From his own baseball journey, Karinchak is living proof that performing at a high level can lead to roster manipulation that works in a player’s favor.
“If you put up numbers, you’re going to be where you want to be,” said Karinchak. “Be the best player you can be and you’re going to get the call.”
Wright is one of four Bryant baseball alums currently stationed in Triple-A. Catcher Mickey Gasper is with Scranton-Wilkes Barre (Yankees) while outfielder Ryan Ward (Oklahoma City, Dodgers) and right-handed pitcher Kyle Wilcox (Gwinnett, Braves) serve as proud reminders of the talent the Bulldogs were able to cultivate under former head coach Steve Owens.
“Any one of them can break through soon. I’m excited to see them up here,” said Karinchak, who remains in close contact with Gaspar, his college roommate. “It shows how great of a coach and recruiter that Owens was.”
As for the here and now concerning Karinchak, it’s clear that he’s a fan favorite of Cleveland manager Terry Francona. The 27-year-old went into Saturday with 144 games of MLB experience under his belt and continues to serve as a late-game bridge to the ninth inning.
“I wish I had his energy. He’s young and exuberant,” said Francona, recalling a recent conversation in the dugout with Cleveland pitching coach Carl Willis as Karinchak found himself in some hot water on the mound.
“[Karinchak] was in a mess. I wanted to see how he would react. I wanted to see him get out of it just to see [his reaction]. He ends up hugging our catcher,” said Francona. “The things he does aren’t, ‘Hey, look at me.’ That’s just how he is. He cares deeply and is a good teammate. He’s a hard worker.”
