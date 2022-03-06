TWICE AS NICE: BVP's Zapata earns two gold medals at RIIL Boys State Swimming Championship

PROVIDENCE – Bryan Zapata didn’t want to add another silver medal to the collection. The Blackstone Valley Prep senior armed himself with a firm purpose to step down from the podium as a gold medalist – preferably in the 100-yard backstroke, his preferred event.
The way the order of the events was arranged for Saturday’s R.I. Interscholastic League Boys Swimming Championship, Zapata would first need to tend to business in the 200-yard individual medley and the 200-yard freestyle relay before shifting focus to the 100 backstroke.
In some respects, Zapata’s initial event of the state meet doubled as a tone setter. How he fared in the 200 IM held the potential to supply him with a jolt of confidence that would prove useful when the time came to jump back in the pool later in the meet as an individual competitor.
What ended up unfolding inside the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center – located on the Brown University campus – will long be remembered as a day where personal achievements overlapped with BVP athletic program history.
From capturing the 200 IM in a time of 1 minute, 56.26 seconds, to pulling out a narrow first-place finish in the 100 backstroke, Zapata succeeded in squeezing every ounce of gold-medal bliss out of his final high school swim meet. He can now call himself a two-time individual state champion, a distinction that goes hand-in-hand with forever being known as his school’s first-ever winner at the RIIL state swim meet.
Standing with the gold medal that was presented to him following his triumph in the 100 backstroke, Zapata admitted that winning the 200 IM removed some pressure that in turn allowed him to approach his remaining events with a relaxed mentality. Regardless of how the 100 backstroke played out, he had already checked off an important box.
“That was a surprise to me, but it also showed what I can do,” said Zapata when asked about the 200 IM that saw him top Moses Brown sophomore Jordan Mowad (1:57.60).
Zapata was a sophomore in 2020 – the last time a state swim meet was contested in Rhode Island. That year, he placed second in the 100 backstroke.
“It’s been a real long time because of COVID,” said Zapata. “I worked on what I didn’t do sophomore year and applied it to [Saturday’s] race.”
It was a consistent approach that enabled Zapata to walk away with the 2022 state meet crown in the 100 backstroke. Other swimmers in his heat got off to faster starts, yet his plan of attack enabled him to remain in the picture and swoop in at the very end. Zapata ended up nipping North Kingstown sophomore Zachary Szabo – 51.22 seconds to 51.43.
“I’m a swimmer who likes to stay constant. I struggle to go out fast but wanted to be around 25 seconds [after the first lap] and see how it goes,” said Zapata. “[Szabo] wanted it but so did I.”
“Whether it’s during practice or on a stage like this, that consistency holds him in everything he does,” said Blackstone Valley Prep head coach Kenzie McCormick. “He knows where he’s sitting and knows what he’s doing.”
For good measure, Zapata teamed up with sophomore Nicholas Iannetta, freshman Dariel Delzas and senior Alexis Flores to help BVP place fourth in the 200-freestyle relay (1:41.05).
“Alexis is one of our captains and deserves all the credit for recruiting the people we had swim this year,” said Zapata, who ended up shaving three seconds off his seeded time in the 200 IM and one second off his seeded time in the 100 backstroke.
Another noteworthy local development from Saturday’s state meet came in the 100-yard breaststroke as Woonsocket High’s Nathan Fowler placed fifth (1:03.45).
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
