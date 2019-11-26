Twice on fourth down in the Division II Super Bowl, Woonsocket QB Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan knew exactly what to do

Unpacking a few observations from Woonsocket High’s successful bid to repeat as Division II Super Bowl champs …
• They weren’t gambles, nor were they risks or gusty calls. The two fourth-down conversions that ultimately led to both of the Novans’ offensive touchdowns on Sunday could be traced to a simple understanding between head coach Charlie Bibeault and his sophomore quarterback, Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan.
Bibeault to Robinson-O’Hagan: Go pick up the first down. Go move the pile. Who cares about conventional wisdom?
Twice in a nine-minute span in the third quarter against title game opponent Mount Pleasant, Robinson-O’Hagan lowered the boom on fourth down and was able to secure a fresh set of downs. Each time, Woonsocket succeeded in finding the end zone on its way to building a 14-0 lead that pinned the Kilties back on their heels with less than a quarter remaining at Cranston Stadium.
The effort that was exuded by Robinson-O’Hagan was the essence of clutch and awareness and shouldn’t be forgotten on a day when Woonsocket’s defense grounded Mount Pleasant’s high-powered offense and junior Logan Coles proved to be a most worthy choice to receive game MVP recognition. We’re talking two big conversions that took a lasso to the confidence that was somewhere amidst the pounding rain and later deposited it on one specific sideline.
“On fourth down, Tarik is a beast,” said Eric Agyemang, Woonsocket’s junior wide receiver who hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass as part of his team’s 28-0 Super Bowl-clinching triumph. “We’re always thinking ‘Quarterback sneak, quarterback sneak.’ He’ll get it for us every time. He’s been doing it all season.”
The first move-the-chains sequence came with Woonsocket needing less than a yard to reach the Mount Pleasant 27-yard line. To further set the scene, the contest was scoreless with just about nine minutes left in the third quarter.
Lined up under center, Robinson-O’Hagan looked across the line and saw that Mount Pleasant had flooded the box with a nine-player front. Running straight ahead wasn’t probably going to be a wise choice.
Upon taking the snap, Robinson-O’Hagan took one step to the outside. Behold, there was plenty of real estate just waiting to be secured. There was no need to squirm as Woonsocket’s answer to Mr. Fourth Down picked up seven yards before finally getting dragged down at the 21-yard line.
Asked what he saw on a play that helped set up his scoring strike to Agyemang, Robinson-O’Hagan said, “We were going to run heavy and up the middle, but I saw the defensive ends crash in. I bounced outside, lowered my shoulder, and got a few yards.”
At 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, Robinson-O’Hagan is a load to bring down – as in you need multiple defenders to wrestle him to the ground. Entering Sunday, he had amassed 859 rushing yards on 103 carries along with 12 touchdowns. It became common for him to make the defense believe he was dropping back to pass only to tuck the ball and make something productive happen with his feet.
When the pivotal down rolls around and the Novans need only a few yards, the decision hardly becomes nuanced. Bibeault isn’t looking for his bull of a quarterback to be fancy or cute. Just be firm and stand your ground, which Robinson-O’Hagan did on the final play of the third quarter and the Novans staring at fourth-and-one from their own 38.
Running off left tackle, Robinson-O’Hagan initially appeared to be in trouble when two Mount Pleasant defenders met him in the backfield. After lowering his shoulder, the signal caller fell on his belly right at the 40-yard line.
Once again, the motion by the officials was to move those chains. Once again, Robinson-O’Hagan was spot-on and helped set the stage for Coles’ two-yard touchdown that pinned the Kilties in a two-touchdown hole with 5:30 remaining in the game.
Robinson-O’Hagan made sure to mention two members of the WHS offensive line – senior Angel Benzant and junior Terrell Durden – for opening up just enough of a hole to pick up a small two-yard gain that felt like a back-breaking occurrence. Woonsocket exploded for 21 points in the fourth quarter as what was once a tight affair became one-sided.
“They told me, ‘If you hit the hole, you’re getting a first down,’” said Robinson-O’Hagan. “When it’s fourth and inches, I tell the coach that I’ve got it. I know what the play is.”
Two fourth-down plays, two shining examples of being aware of one’s surroundings, which Robinson-O’Hagan clearly was.
***
• Basketball practice doesn’t officially start until next Monday, yet the 6-foot-4 Agyemang’s touchdown grab at 6:06 of the third quarter allowed him to showcase his rebounding/jump-ball skills in anticipation for the upcoming hoops season.
“That’s my specialty and what I’ve been working on all season. I see ball, I get ball,” said Agyemang, who was surrounded by two Mount Pleasant players as he went up for the football in the end zone. “You have to completely concentrate on the ball. I tried to box out the cornerback and didn’t feel anyone around me so I just went up for the ball.”
***
• It can be sort of the forgotten position, especially at the high school level, yet the value of having a good kicker on field goals and kickoffs paid off in a major way for Woonsocket.
A member of the school’s varsity soccer team, junior Clinton Kittavong knows how to boot the ball. His skills were put to the test on a day when the kicking conditions were far from ideal. With four makes on all four of his extra-point attempts and booming the ball deep enough to record four touchbacks on five kickoff attempts, it was clear that Kittavong was not going to be detoured by his surroundings.
“He was huge for us today,” said Bibeault. “Weather-wise, it was a tough week to practice but he got to kick in some tough conditions. If we’re ever downstairs watching film [at the field house located at Barry Field] and you find Clinton, he’s in the corner watching YouTube videos on how to kick a football. His work ethic is unbelievable and I’m glad he became a multi-sport athlete.”
