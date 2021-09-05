By BRANDEN MELLO
WOONSOCKET — Academy U15 forward James Hagens wasn’t the favorite to win the race to Jack Montaldo’s chip into the offensive zone late in the first period of Saturday afternoon’s blowout of visiting Boston Hockey Academy.
Hagens was even less likely to score when he latched on to the puck in the left circle, but there’s a reason Hagens is considered one of the best players in the country in his age group and a contender to be on next year’s U.S. National Team Development Program.
The Long Island native raced by a bewildered BHA defenseman and then ripped a shot past the helpless goalie with just 3 minutes, 31 seconds left in the period to finish off his hat trick. Hagens finished the afternoon with four goals and an assist to start the season the way he ended the previous campaign.
“He’s an elite talent and his IQ is just through the roof,” U15 coach Scott Gainey said after the win. “He competes hard and he’s a very skilled player who isn’t soft. He just makes everyone around him better and as much as James has that elite ability, he has a great supporting cast as well. They compliment James to make him a better player.”
Hagens, who came to the program’s U14 last season from the Long Island Royals, spent the summer impressing USHL and Division I college coaches with skill and elite finishing. He and his older brother – and Harvard University commit – Michael, spent time at the Chicago Steel Development camp. He also skated at the national team camp and played in the Chowder Cup.
“It was definitely fun to face that competition,” Hagens said. “It’s great to just go out and play and keep my stamina up for the season. Throughout the summer I’ve just been working on my defensive-zone play and getting under pucks in the d-zone. I know coaches love two-way games, so I’ve worked hard to improve on my own zone.”
“Talking to James over the summer, it was about the game within the game,” Gainey said. “There’s parts of his game that can be improved on – knowing your situation, managing your game and all the little details. I’m not here to teach James Hagens how to stick handle, but my thing is when he moves on, he’s prepared for the situations he’s going to face and how to handle those situations.”
In his first season in Woonsocket, Hagens led the U14 team in goals (27), assists (30) and points (57), as the squad won the New England district title and reached the quarterfinals at USA Hockey Nationals. And he did it as the youngest player on the team because his birthday is Nov. 3 and he’s just a freshman at Mount St. Charles.
Hagens isn’t eligible to be drafted by the NHL until 2025, but if you do a quick Twitter search of the talented 14-year-old you’ll find plenty of tweets from hockey scouts praising his prodigious talent and projecting years ahead.
“I think he handles all of this attention well because of his parents – and Mikey is the same way,” Gainey said. “Their parents are very humble people and you can see that in their kids. What I’ve become aware of in coaching them is you can get on James and you can get on Mikey and they take that well. They accept and learn from constructive criticism and that’s key to development.
“He’s had attention from hockey people for a lot of years, so I think it’s just normal for him. He just takes it all in stride and doesn’t get a big head. I also think his teammates bust his chops a little to keep him grounded.”
Hagens, who is also a standout lacrosse player, will have plenty of options when the Academy team finishes what they hope is a national-championship winning campaign in April. The centerman will almost assuredly be invited to the NTDP evaluation camp in Michigan, he’ll be drafted by the USHL and a team from the Ontario Hockey League will likely use a draft pick on him with the hope of luring him north of the border at some point in his development.
“He’s going to have some opportunities after this season and that’s up to James and his family to decide what’s best for him,” Gainey said. “We think very highly of him and he has to be one of the top players in the country. You just have continue to keep that track going. He just has great intangibles and that’s going to help him when he gets to a level where everyone is that good.”
If Saturday’s win is any indication, Hagens is on the right track. It took him just nine seconds of the opening period to finish off a chance created by linemate JJ Monteiro. Minutes after second-line center Sasha Boisvert scored the first of his four goals, Montaldo found Hagens for a goal. Montaldo was awarded an assist on Hagens’ hat-trick effort, but the credit for the goal goes to the speedy forward for winning the race to the puck and ripping a tight-angle shot into the net.
“The puck was played into open ice with a nice chip, but that all started with Thomas Gormley working hard,” Hagens said. “I was just able to finish it. I just shot it and hoped it went in.”
Hagens added a goal late in the second period to build on his side’s already insurmountable advantage. The same teams are back at Adelard Arena this afternoon at 12:15 p.m. and Boston Hockey Academy will be hoping to slow down No. 10 in red, white and blue.
Hagens has excelled at every level and every stop along the way and he’s setting his hockey goals as high as they can go.
“Hopefully I can play Division I hockey and maybe make it to the NHL,” Hagens said.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.