WOONSOCKET — The long bus rides to western Pennsylvania just to play a few games, the multiple quarantines that forced them to return home on at least two occasions and the challenge of living in a dorm during a pandemic ended up being worth it for the Academy U16 and U18 teams.
Why? Because on Monday morning the teams’ players and coaches boarded a Southwest Airlines flight bound for St. Louis where they will spend the next week competing for a USA Hockey national title.
“This is great for this program, especially in the second year,” co-director and U18 coach Matt Plante said after Friday’s practice. “COVID ended our season last year and we probably would’ve had three teams going. To have the opportunity this year to actually go do it on the ice with all four teams, you can’t put words into what this means for the entire program. It’s outstanding.”
While Nate Benoit, Owen McLaughlin and the U18 team is coming off the program’s second straight New England District title, the Saints team with the best chance of returning from suburban St. Louis with a national title might be the U16 team that tore through the New England District tournament, winning all five of its games and producing a 6-2 win over South Kent in the title game.
Forwards Cam O’Neill (24-33-57), Jason Stefanek (16-31-47) and Tomas Trunda (15-19-34) put Division I coaches on notice with their dominant performances during the regional tournament. U16 coach and Academy co-director Devin Rask credited O’Neill and the team’s other captains,
which include Cornell commit Ben Robertson and Dylan Shane, for leading the squad back from an 0-3 start to being ranked sixth in the nation headed into Wednesday’s first pool-play game.
“I don’t think a lot of people would’ve expected us to be here five or six months ago when we were ranked 21st in the country and we lost our first three games. There’s a lot of character in that locker room and we were just worried about ourselves,” Rask said. “We had that belief and that just carried into New Englands. I have to commend [associate head] coach [Chris] Uber because he had the kids prepared and the guys went out there and executed the plan.”
The U16 team, which also received strong goaltending from the combination of Peter Sterling (2.23 GAA, .912 save percentage) and Jack Spicer (2.0 GAA, .936 save percentage), takes on No. 11 Dallas Stars Elite tomorrow morning at 10:15 in its pool-play opener. Thursday’s opponent is No. 16 Oakland Jr. Grizzlies and pool play ends Friday against No. 4 Bishop Kearney Selects.
The Saints own a 4-3 shootout win over the Rochester-based Selects on Feb 13.
“Preparation is a big key because you’re not going to change the things you do to get to this point,” Rask said. “Coach Uber has done a phenomenal job with pre-scout video already with our guys to give them an idea of what to expect. We’re not just going out there to have a good time, we’re going out there to win a national championship.”
The last time Plante coached in a USA Hockey U18 National tournament game, he was walking off the ice as a national champion after his South Kent squad, led by current NHL players Shane Pinto (Ottawa Senators) and Zac Jones (New York Rangers), skated to a 5-2 win over the Cape Cod Whalers in the 2018 title game.
Plante learned plenty of valuable lessons that tournament and the biggest is you can’t look any further ahead than your next shift. South Kent lost its first game in a shootout to Dallas Stars Elite and then won its next five games to earn the title.
“Everybody’s tough, there are no easy games at the national tournament,” Plante said. “The intensity ramps up, the commitment level ramps up; you have to be ready to compete. The team that makes the fewest mistakes and the team that’s ready to compete shift in and shift out is going to have sustained success.
“You have to commit to defending, you can’t be in a hurry and you have to be OK with spending time in your zone, but minimizing damage. On the other end, you have to be opportunistic when your chances do come.”
Just like that 2018 South Kent team at nationals, the 2021 U18 Saints team lost a game at New Englands, but advanced out of pool play and found a way past South Kent and fellow Nationals qualifier the Maine Nordiques to win the title.
The Saints, who come into the tournament ranked fourth in the country, will see two new faces and one very familiar opponent in its pool-play games. The Saints open up with No. 12 Pittsburgh Esmark Stars tomorrow morning at 11:15. They will then play No. 9 Nashville Predators on Thursday before facing fellow Northeast Pack squad North Jersey on Friday.
The Saints and No. 5 Avalanche played three straight games earlier in 2021 with the Saints winning two of the three contests. This week is an opportunity for Benoit and McLaughlin to improve their NHL Draft stock, while a number of kids are hoping to catch the eye of NAHL and BCHL scouts.
“Next year and opportunities at the next level beyond our program are going to be a byproduct of what we do as a team,” Plante said. “That stuff is all going to take care of itself if you go out there and execute. You put the team first and extend the season beyond three games, people are going to notice that.”
One of those players who is looking for a junior opportunity is Lincoln native Tommy DelFarno. In his only season with the program after transferring from La Salle, DelFarno has formed a strong partnership with Jake Howard on the blue line. DelFarno produced six points and committed just three penalties in 28 games.
“Tommy’s been on a steady incline for us all season and was just a beast all weekend at the regionals,” Plante said. “The kid wants to learn and he works so hard. He’s got a lot of drive and junior teams and college guys shouldn’t sleep on him because he’s still raw and has a ways to go. He has a similar drive to Pinto when it comes to learning and getting better. He’s fit right into our program. He had to adjust to the pace at the beginning of the year, but he’s just been great.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
