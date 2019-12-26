BURRILLVILLE — For the third straight game the Cumberland hockey team took a first-period lead, but for the third straight game the Clippers couldn’t hold that lead.
This time, they paid the price.
After finding ways to come back and defeat Portsmouth and PSW in Division II action, the Clippers skated to a tie with Moses Brown/East Providence co-op for the second straight season in the Burrillville Winter Classic at Levy Rink Thursday afternoon.
The top line of Jordan Cullion, Keith Sisson and Kole Sisson created two goals in the first 2 minutes, 39 seconds, but then the Quakers worked their way back into the game. Cumberland led by a goal late in the third period, but Henry Alessandro earned his team a point in a 3-3 tie with an unassisted goal with just 1:44 left in the game.
“We had a kid skate right by the puck, they get a chance and bury it,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “We just need to show more poise. We played well for the majority of the game, but a few mistakes here and there cost us a tie. It is what it is because I liked the jump we had on the forecheck and the chances we created. We just need to show more poise in front of the net.”
Cumberland (2-0-1, 2-0 Division II) will know what it needs to do to reach the final when the Clippers face North Attleboro Saturday night at 6. The Red Rocketeers and the Quakers meet in their pool play goal Friday night at 6 o’clock.
Moses Brown, which lost to Burrillville in last season’s title game, is looking to build some momentum for the Division I season after dropping its opener to La Salle earlier in the month. Thursday, the Quakers received 24 saves from goalie Cole Lavalley, including a crucial stop on a breakaway by Troy Senn with 6:45 left in the final period.
The Quakers dominated the final four minutes and tied the game for a second time when Alessandro cleaned up a loose puck and fired a shot past reserve goalie Savannah Joseph. Joseph made nine saves on 10 shots, while straight Owen Perron stopped six of the eight shots he saw.
Andreozzi couldn’t have asked for a better start, as it took the Clippers just 20 seconds to put a shot past Lavalley. The Sissons quickly moved the puck into the offensive zone and Cullion scored. Cumberland doubled the lead at 2:39 when Kole Sisson’s shot was saved into the path of Keith Sisson for a goal.
“I don’t know what caused us to start so quickly, maybe I should give them three days off in a row more often,” Andreozzi said. “We were flying to start and I think that set the tone for the game. We were buzzing, getting traffic to the net and finishing our chances. Once we got up by two, we forget why we got the lead.
“We started getting cute and fancy, we needed to realize we got the lead through hard work and doing the right things and we strayed from that.”
The Quakers cut the deficit in half at 8:18 when Lincoln native Cam Bernard, a Lincoln resident, broke in on a two-on-one and made a cross-ice pass to Noah Silverman for a goal. The Quakers tied the game 5:32 into the second period when Bernard took advantage of a turnover and fired a wrist shot from between the circles past Perron.
Perron, who started the first two league games, was replaced by Joseph after the goal. Andreozzi said he will give his reserve goalies playing time during the tournament to develop depth at the position.
“We’re using this tournament to try and develop it all,” Andreozzi said. “We have a lot of younger guys and we were playing against Moses Brown, a Division I higher-caliber team, so it was a good chance for them.”
For the third straight game, a freshman forward delivered a crucial go-ahead goal. Jaime Robbins, who scored the late winner against PSW, scored at 6:10 of the second period after good work in the offensive zone by Senn to put the Clippers up 3-2. Senn had a chance to double the lead in the third, but Lavalley made a crucial save to give his team a chance to earn a late point.
Cumberland 2 1 0 – 3
Moses Brown 1 1 1 – 3
First period – C, Jordan Cullion (Keith Sisson, Kole Sisson), 0:20; C, Keith Sisson (Kole Sisson, Jacob Lopes), 2:39; MB Noah Silverman (Cam Bernard), 8:18.
Second period – MB, Bernard (unassisted), 5:32; C, Jaime Robbins (Troy Senn), 6:10.
Third period – MB, Henry Alessandro (unassisted), 13:14.
Saves – C, Owen Perron (6 saves); Savannah Joseph (9 saves); MB, Cole Lavalley (24 saves).
