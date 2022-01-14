Under Bill Belisle, Pawtucket's Keith Carney learned many valuable lessons at Mount St. Charles

Pawtucket native, Mount St. Charles legend and NHL veteran Keith Carney, left, said a big reason he reached the pinnacle of his sport was the coaching of Bill Belisle, center, who died Wednesday morning. Carney played a role in Mount’s unprecedented 26 straight state titles from 1978-2003. Also pictured at the 2014 Mount St. Charles Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony is Dave Belisle, far right.