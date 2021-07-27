CRANSTON — They had traffic on the basepaths during six of the seven innings. Yet the big hit – the timely one that Upper Deck Post 86 sought to achieve – never came at Cranston Stadium Monday.
Now, the local American Legion squad finds itself in must-win mode for however long they hang around the Final Four. South Kingstown Post 39 starter Phil Pederson weaved his magic wand enough times to produce a complete-game four-hitter in a 1-0 victory where the game’s lone run came in the first inning.
It’s easy to look at the final score and Upper Deck’s low hit total and arrive at the conclusion that the righthanded Pederson was the second coming of Pedro Martinez out there. Upon studying the box score more carefully finds that Post 86 applied enough heat on Pederson. The problem was that when push came to shove, Pederson made the correct pitch that in turn allowed him to escape out of a few tight spots.
The first inning proved to be a sneak preview of coming attractions. Shane Calabro led off the game with a double but never advanced past second base. Pederson retired the next three Upper Deck batters – two via strikeout.
Post 86 had two on with two down in the second, yet couldn’t cash in. Pederson issued a walk to begin the third but wasn’t forced to pay the price after setting down three straight after the free pass. Two walks gave the impression that Pederson might be tiring after Upper Deck had two aboard with one down in the fifth, yet he preserved Post 39’s one-run lead by getting a fielder’s choice and a fly ball to center field.
The tying run was 90 feet away with one out in the sixth after Upper Deck’s Jackson Walsh lifted a drive that sailed to the left-field fence for a double. Walsh advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch. With the infield in, Pederson got a grounder to shortstop for the second out. Another ground ball to short ended the frame and stranded the potential tying run at third.
Upper Deck’s last chance at solving Pederson featured a two-out walk in the seventh that was followed by a game-ending fielder’s choice. All told, Upper Deck stranded seven baserunners.
Pederson’s final line also included four walks and three strikeouts.
“You’re feeling good because you have guys on base, but you have to tip your cap to their pitcher. He pitched a helluva game and kept us off-balance a little bit,” said Upper Deck coach Matt Allard. “I thought we had good at-bats and made good contact, but we’re all right. Do you want to win the first game? Yes, but we have enough arms to get through the week. We’ll come back [Tuesday] and give it a shot.”
South Kingstown’s lone run was aided by a leadoff double by Zac Zyons, who’ll continue his baseball career at Bryant University. With one down, Zyons scored on a groundball to second.
The double by Zyons was the only loud piece of contact allowed by Upper Deck starter Michael Clapprood, who did his part in keeping it a one-run deficit His complete-game effort included one run on three hits with four strikeouts and zero walks.
“He pitched a great game. Best outing of the summer,” said Allard. “We made some defensive plays and so did they. It was a well-played game.”
Upper Deck’s quest to maintain its status as defending champion now comes down to a win-or-go-home game on Tuesday (5:30 p.m. first pitch from Cranston Stadium) against either R&R Construction or Gershkoff.
