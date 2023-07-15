SARATOGA, N.Y. – The final day of the fourth annual Showcase Battle at the Borders is afoot and Upper Deck Post 14 will play for the tournament championship.
The local American Legion ballclub punched its ticket to Sunday’s 9 a.m. final against Watson Elite Baseball of Ottawa after blasting the New England Knights of Bristol, Conn. on Saturday morning. The 11-0 victory marked the latest example of a summer-long trend that has seen Post 14 receive strong starting pitching as Andrew Mastin fired shutout ball over the five innings that took place.
Mastin scattered three hits while walking one and striking out one. He was backed by an offense that exploded for seven runs in the top of the fifth and received multi-hit games from Ben Jahnz and Luke Plumer.
To date, Upper Deck has posted a 3-1 record as part of its in-season tournament experience. The 12-team Showcase Battle at the Borders got underway Thursday. Post 14 got things started with a 5-4 victory over the Bases Loaded Bulldogs of Willinston, Vt. but fell to the 603 Bandits of Gilmanton, N.H. in the nightcap of Thursday’s doubleheader (3-0).
Upper Deck rebounded on Friday to post a 5-1 victory over Diamond of Quebec City. In that game, Jahnz tossed a complete game that featured him scattering eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Michael Bradshaw went 2-for-2 with one RBI.
Sunday’s contest against Watson Elite will take place on the Skidmore College campus.
Editor's Note: Sunday's game was rained out.
