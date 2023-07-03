Upper Deck Post 14 teammates impressed with how Hendricken's Alex Clemmey handled expectations heading into MLB Draft

In a spring season that saw one of their high school teammates operate in a fishbowl and subjected to seemingly never-ending interactions with pro baseball scouts, Jack LaRose and Ryan Thompson were asked to draw back the curtain and offer personal reflections about the mound marvel that is lefthanded pitcher Alex Clemmey.
Concerning Major League Baseball’s annual draft exercise that begins next Sunday, the 6-foot-6 Clemmey is as close as a local lock as you will find concerning his name being called. Baseball America’s draft preview magazine lists Clemmey as the 48th top prospect among this year’s crop of draft hopefuls, a designation that opens the door for him to get selected at some point during the first two rounds that are scheduled for the first day of the three-day process that features 20 rounds.
As teammates of Clemmey’s at Bishop Hendricken, Thompson and LaRose once again find themselves on the same side of the baseball ledger as summertime members of Upper Deck Post 14. Both can speak to what it’s like to stand in the batter’s box and dig in for what on the surface appears to be an uncomfortable at-bat against Clemmey.
Luckily for Thompson and LaRose, their experiences only came in practice.
“As a lefty [hitter], the ball is starting behind you … coming in on an angle off my back hip. You can barely see it until the last second,” explained LaRose, a Cumberland native. “He has everything to make it harder for a hitter.”
Added Thompson, who hails from Lincoln, “Definitely a little intimidating … 98 [miles per hour] or 100 coming at you. The ball gets on you quicker because he’s so much taller, but you like to face someone like that because you like to compete.”
The microscope that Clemmey operated under was a sight to behold each time he pitched for Hendricken. Scouts would jostle for space behind the fence to make sure their sightline included the best possible look. It was all part of an intense existence that LaRose and Thompson felt Clemmey aced.
“He stayed locked in and composed and did his thing most of the time … getting outs and giving us the best chance to win,” said Thompson.
“His pregame routine and the way he handled himself, he’s a professional right now,” said LaRose. “The way he talks to scouts and handles autograph requests was very impressive. There aren’t many people like him. He’s very friendly and a good person to be around … a role model and a cool guy to look up to this year.”
To be part of a traveling circus known as Clemmey’s pre-draft experience did feature a distinct ripple effect.
“All the scouts were there for him, but he brought attention to the program and other people around him. It gave everyone an opportunity,” said LaRose.
“Having the scouts there, maybe they’re looking at you. You had to make sure you locked in,” said Thompson.
Regardless of whether Clemmey follows through with his signed commitment to Vanderbilt University or embarks down the MLB path this summer, LaRose and Thompson were eyewitnesses to a display where feelings of awe were mixed with impressiveness in the face of commanding so much attention.
“It was special to be around and something that I’ll never forget,” said LaRose.
“Excited and support him no matter what decision he makes and be there for him no matter what,” said Thompson.
