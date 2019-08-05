Upper Deck reflect on on steps taken on their way to earning latest R.I. American Legion state title

WEST WARWICK — Those representing the new state American Legion champion Upper Deck Post 14/86 squad had long since departed from the McCarthy Field complex after coasting to a 9-3 “winner-take-all” verdict over third-seeded Gershkoff/Auburn Post 20 of Cranston late Friday night.
But that doesn’t mean the players had forgotten the special victories that helped them earn a bid to the Northeast Regional Legion Championships at the College of the Holy Cross beginning Wednesday morning, or similar monumental moments from years past.
Take, for instance, pitcher Dominic Cunha, a 2017 Lincoln High graduate about to enter his sophomore year at nearby Wheaton College. Cunha not only was the mainstay for skipper Matt Allard’s pitching staff, having produced a 4-0 mark with a scant 0.23 ERA (and an opposing collective batting average of .115), but – with this latest title – he also became one of three UD stalwarts to celebrate a third state crown in four years.
The others happen to be first baseman/designated hitter Steve Andrews (now the same as he prepares for his sophomore campaign at Rhode Island College); and center fielder Drew Szafranski.
“This is awesome!” Cunha stated as he watched some of the post-game celebrations around the McCarthy diamond. “It brings back so many memories. I remember, the first time I came out (for UD), I was only 14 and the youngest kid on the team. I was the youngest guy at the (2016) regional tournament at Muzzy Field (in Bristol, Conn.), so I felt like I was just along for the ride.”
That contingent just happened to stun the RCP squad of Connecticut, which had captured the previous two regional championships, in the Northeast final, and that qualified it for its first ever American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
Cunha and his Upper Deck mates also went to the state final against Navigant Post 85 of Woonsocket in 2017 before suffering an emotion-crushing defeat, but rebounded to snare the 2018 crown. At the regionals, however, also at Holy Cross, UD dropped two straight and was eliminated.
“We’ve been through a lot, but now I feel like I’m one of the leaders with Steve, Drew, Addie (Kopack) and it’s a totally different point of view,” Cunha said. “When I was younger, it was all new, being on a big stage. Now I’ve got a lot more experience; I’ll tell the younger guys (who are stressed), ‘Be calm. Take it one pitch at a time. You wouldn’t be here if you weren’t any good.’
“Winning this – for guys like me, Steve, Drew, Braedon Carney, Addie – it means more because of our history together,” he continued. “It shows us how much we’ve been through together, and how much we’ve meant to each other.
“When this all ends, be it at the regionals at Holy Cross or in North Carolina, it’ll be our last ride together. Either way, it’s going to be special, and I don’t think any one of us will forget it.”
***
The trip to Worcester wouldn’t have been possible without the talents of recent Cumberland High grad Nick Croteau, who will become Cunha’s teammate at Wheaton come later this month.
Given the fact the state tourney is a double-elimination event, Upper Deck had to beat Gershkoff twice, as the latter had yet to experience a loss, and Post 20 had edged UD, 1-0, in the tourney opener.
In the “championship” contest, Post 14/86 rode an outstanding mount outing from CHS junior-to-be Jackson Walsh to a 2-1 victory; in five-inning stint, he whirled a three-hitter with a walk and two strikeouts in only his fourth start of the year to improve to 3-0.
That forced the “winner-take-all” contest, and UD would depend on righty fireballer Corey Mayer to snag the crown. He, however, felt a “crackle” near his right elbow in the first frame and lasted only 1 1/3.
That’s where Croteau comes in. Trailing 2-0 at the time, the usual starting second baseman took the rubber and confused the Gershkoff hitters. He went 4 2/3 innings and yielded five hits, a run (earned) and four walks while fanning a pair.
Get this: He’s only in his first year on the UD squad.
“Last year, I was playing for a travel team out of Ashland, Mass.; that team was more for recruiting purposes for college,” he grinned. “I decided last August that I was going to try to play for this team because I know all the guys.
“I remember sitting in these stands last year watching them win it all, and I wanted to be a part of something like that,” he added. “I remember thinking, ‘These are my best friends, and I want to be with them next year, guys like Addie, C.J. Shane Calabro, literally everyone on the team.”
As for how he felt about hitting the mound with so much riding on his arm, he explained, “I had been in these kinds of situations before; I wasn’t nervous but confident. I knew I had some great fielders behind me, so if I just spotted up, we’d have a great chance. I knew the hits were going to come eventually; we just needed time.
“In the early innings, throughout the order, we were hitting the ball hard but right at somebody,” he continued. “They weren’t falling. Slowly, though, the hits started falling and the momentum carried on.”
This may have been Croteau’s first state Legion championship, but he’s no stranger to success on the diamond. He also played for Dave Belisle’s Cumberland American Little League club that collected the state and New England titles before capturing the hearts of the nation at the 2014 Little League World Series.
And, not long after, he played for North Cumberland Middle School team that took that state crown.
‘If we make it to the Legion World Series? Unbelievable!” he smiled.
***
This was also the first for designated hitter/second baseman David Bordieri, a Lincoln resident who ironically chose not to play with some of these same guys at the local high school. He instead went to Hendricken, and this past spring helped the Hawks garner yet another state Division I baseball title.
“Now I’ve gone back-to-back, and it feels great,” he noted. “The keys for us (this summer), I think, have been a great bunch of pitchers. They got us through the year, and we just never stopped hitting. The defense? That was unbelievable, too. The thing about us is you can throw anyone in the dugout out there and the same thing would happen. They’re going to get the job done.”
Tyler McNulty, a recent LHS grad, chose to focus on the most recent success.
“We were down, 2-zip, but we just had to keep trying to put the ball in play, let the fielders make the plays, and – when they struggled, which they eventually did – pounce,” he said. “When that happens, the guys on the mound aren’t going to pitch as well.
“We didn’t swing at pitchers’ pitches, we swung at our pitches, then we started stringing hits together,” he added. “This one feels really good. We had to come out of the losers’ bracket to win it, so this is more satisfying.”
As for Andrews, who came within a victory of gaining his own trip to Williamsport as a Lincoln All-Star, he admitted this particular group is similar to the one that trekked to Shelby three years ago.
“This team is a different type of ‘as good,’” he said. “I mean, it’s a totally different team except for the three of us, but it does remind me of that. I just can’t put it into words. They were the most dominant team in the state, and so is this.
“I guess we’ll see how alike we are next week.”
