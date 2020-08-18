Upper Deck savored "Last Dance" moment

CRANSTON – There were hugs and high fives and proud parents on a mission to capture it all with their respective picture-taking devices.
Eventually, they received a cue to leave the premises. The light towers at Cranston Stadium – site of the latest summertime baseball conquest for a group of teenagers hailing from Cumberland and Lincoln – were turned off.
Given the circumstances, you too would have probably lingered with the hope of fending off the inevitable that became inescapable the moment Addison Kopack forced in the title-clinching winning run courtesy of a bases-loaded walk.
Officially, Kopack’s plate discipline went into the annals as the final act of Upper Deck Post 14’s stab at recreating “The Last Dance” at the local level. As his teammates mobbed Kopack late Friday night, the resemblance proved uncanny when thinking back to the Michael Jordan-inspired, ESPN-produced documentary that provided a much-appreciated sports fix during the spring months of the pandemic.
What Kopack & Co. achieved over a six-week span this summer had a 1990s Chicago Bulls flair to it. You knew going into the season that it was going to be the last call for a select group that had dominated the landscape the previous two years. What remained to be seen was whether “back-to-back” could be swapped out with “three-peat” before Father Time appeared on the doorstep.
Unlike the aforementioned Bulls, Upper Deck’s biggest nemesis wasn’t a front office staffer (Jerry Krause) who throughout the 10-part series came across the chief protagonist, somebody who was steadfast in his desire to turn the page even though one of the greatest individual talents the sport had ever seen was still at the peak of his on-court powers.
With a number of 19 year olds with championship pedigree on head coach Matt Allard’s 2020 roster, Post 14 was on a mission to extend the good times a bit longer before the “aged out” portion of the summer ball equation could take effect.
“We wanted the chance to see if we could get a three-peat,” said Shane Calabro while holding a trophy that signified his selection as finals MVP of the 19-20 R.I. Elite Baseball League, a pop-up venture that helped make the pursuit of another state crown a reality after American Legion officials waived all jurisdiction rights due to the coronavirus.
In keeping with “The Last Dance” premise, it was fitting that Calabro – a 2020 Cumberland High graduate and four-year Upper Deck contributor whose next stop is Rhode Island College – along with Kopack and Nick Croteau played key parts in making three in a row a reality.
Kopack’s walkoff walk capped off a doubleheader sweep of top seed Gershkoff. The bottom-of-the-eighth sequence felt like a page had been directly taken from Jordan’s playbook. Remember, it was No. 23 in a Chicago uniform who buried a jumper in the closing seconds that clinched the 1998 NBA Finals. Without that make, there’s probably no reason to invest time and resources into recapping the final ride of an NBA dynasty.
Without Kopack’s walk, or the 1.2 innings of scoreless relief he turned in during Friday’s Game 2, the superlatives that are typically reserved for teams that distinguish themselves over a finite period of time might never have surfaced.
“This is my fourth year at Upper Deck and we really developed into a family. Getting one last chance to experience this with these guys is something I’ll never forget,” said Kopack, a member of URI’s college baseball program. “The 19 year olds might be heading their separate ways, but we’re always staying in constant contact.
“Upper Deck baseball is a lifetime thing,” Kopack added.
Croteau’s claim to Upper Deck fame was cemented when he worked his way out of a first-and-third jam in the top of the eighth inning of the nightcap against the Cranston-based ballclub. If Gershkoff scores, Post 14 is looking at the possibility of a winner-take-all contest that would have been on Saturday’s docket. Instead, the 1-1 tie was preserved.
“We’re the 19s, we’re the role models. Just play the game hard,” said Croteau, whose freshman season at Wheaton College was cut short. “To have the opportunity to play baseball and strive for something, it meant a lot.”
The time has come for the “old guard” to take its final bow. The Upper Deck squad that takes the field in 2021 will bear little resemblance to the one that made it a habit out of finishing on top.
For guys like Kopack and Croteau, along with C.J. Davock and Ben Hale, their Upper Deck careers have come to an end. Just like Jordan and the Bulls, their version of “The Last Dance” is one to savor.
“There are no [American Legion Northeast Regionals] to look forward to, but we wanted to leave our mark on this 19-20 season,” said Croteau.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.