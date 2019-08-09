WORCESTER, Mass. — As is customary after playing in an American Legion Northeast Regional Tournament tilt here at Holy Cross’ Hancock Insurance Park at Fitton Field, teams – win or lose – pack up their gear in the dugout and walk up a series of stairs on either baseline to the top level.
There, they find congratulations, or solace, from parents, family members or friends.
Such was the case for Upper Deck Post 14/86 players on Friday afternoon, and one in particular nailed the description of what had just occurred against Southington (Conn.) Post 72.
“Survive and advance,” righty ace Dominic Cunha grinned as he strolled down the open corridor above the third-base seats.
That, in essence, defined how Upper Deck captured a thrilling, 5-3, victory over the Connecticut runners-up. UD trailed virtually the entire contest, but rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to not only improve to 32-4 overall but qualify for the event’s Final Four.
UD will face Shrewsbury/Quaranta Post 397 in that phase today at either 1 or 4 p.m. That squad faced Massachusetts champ Lawrence in a winners’ bracket clash late Friday evening.
“Coach Cal (Mike Calabro) said it best, ‘This is a team of faith,’” stated left fielder C.J. Davock afterward. “He’s been saying that the whole year, and after the game, he said the same thing. He told us, ‘That’s why you keep fighting, You never know when you’re going to get that big hit.’”
That happened to come off the bat of Calabro’s son, Shane Calabro, also a solid defensive shortstop. With UD still behind 2-1, he clubbed a bases-loaded double down the third-base stripe to plate the game-tying and -winning runs.
Calabro, who happens to be the No. 9 hitter in coach Matt Allard’s order, finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, while Drew Szafranski went 2-for-3 with a HBP; Nick Croteau 0-for-1 with two walks and an RBI; Addie Kopack 1-for-3 with an RBI; Davock 1-for-3 with a run; and catcher Reuben Hancock 0-for-1 with a pair of passes and an RBI.
La Salle senior-to-be Ben Hale (now 5-0) earned the win, as the righty surrendered only five hits, two runs (both earned) and two walks while whiffing four through six full frames. Kopack earned the save after yielding a run in the top of the seventh.
“(That surge) was amazing; it was awesome,” Hale said. “I knew we could do it. We had gotten men on base for the whole game, but finally started getting them home in the sixth. I knew it had to come sometime.”
It nevertheless appeared Southington righthander Ryan Henderson would collect the triumph, as he carried a 2-0 lead into that fateful frame. It started great for him, as he forced Steve Andrews to bounce out to the first baseman, but David Bordieri drew a walk and Davock drilled a single to left. Joey Molis then pinch-hit for Tyler McNulty, and he mustered another pass to load the bags.
Hancock did the same, and that allowed Bordieri to trot home and slice it to one.
“I knew it was a ball right when it left his hand because it already looked outside,” he noted. “You could hear their fans were pretty unhappy about it, but it was at least a half a foot off the plate, so I knew (the ump) wouldn’t call it a strike.
“That’s when I started thinking, ‘Now we’re going!’ Usually, once we start to get the ball rolling, or in this case bats, that’s when the hits would start coming.”
The bags still loaded, Calabro whacked a grounder toward third baseman Jeremy Mercier, who tried to backhand it, but it took a weird, low hop and bounded down the base line, which allowed Davock and Molis’ pinch-runner, Mount graduate Josh Slaney, to race home.
That spelled the end of Henderson’s outing, and Mercier came on in relief, but it didn’t start well. He hit Szafranski to refill the bases, then walked Croteau to plate Hancock. The flurry ended when Kopack’s deep sacrifice fly to center scored Calabro.
“It went under his glove, I thought,” the Cumberland senior-to-be stated. “I know he never touched it, and when it got by him, I was, like, ‘Yes.’ I knew then we were going to get more than a few runs that inning because, with this group, hitting is contagious.”
For that matter, so is walking – or finagling runs.
Hale started fast, recording two quick strikeouts to get out of the top of the first, but he ran into trouble in the second. Jake Romano crushed a one-out, opposite-field double to deep right, moved to third on Aneesh Avancha’s hit to right-center and scored on a wild pitch.
In the third, Kyle Leifert punched a seeing-eye, ground single between short and third, and – still with one out – Mercier walloped a double that one-hopped the left-field fence. Davock, though, tracked it down, hit the cutoff Calabro, and the latter rifled a shot to the plate. It appeared Hancock’s tag got Leifert on his left knee before he reached the plate, but the umpire called him safe.
In the interim, Hale recorded six straight outs before allowing a harmless single in the fifth, and that resulted in an outstanding 6-unassisted-3 double play initiated by – who else? – Calabro.
As for UD, it had its fair share of opportunities, including a bases-loaded situation in the third, but couldn’t come up with the timely hit. The same thing plagued it in a 4-1 loss to Lawrence, Mass. on Thursday evening.
It nevertheless rebounded with the huge sixth inning.
Kopack did yield a run in the seventh after walking the leadoff batter Avancha; he took second on Ethan McDonough’s pass and scored on Sean Crean’s opposite-field hit to right. Kopack, however, fanned Leifert and got Mercier to ground to third to close it.
“It’s an older, veteran group, so you can ‘rah-rah’ them all you want, but they know what to do,” Allard stated later. “It’s one at-bat at a time, one pitch at a time. That’s been our philosophy since Day One, and the kids believe in and abide by that.
“Everybody played here (position players), and everyone contributed in one way or another,” he added. “It’s a team win, and I’m proud of our guys. We kept grinding.”
Southington Post 72 011 000 1 – 3 – 7 – 0
Upper Deck 000 005 x – 5 – 5 – 0
Ryan Henderson, Jeremy Mercier (6) and John Panarella. Ben Hale, Addie Kopack (7) and Reyben Hancock. 2B – Mercier, John Romano, Shane Calabro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.