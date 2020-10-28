URI football doing its part to protect spring 2021 season

On Monday, Sept. 21, the URI football team came together as a collective unit.
“Everyone was socially distanced on the football field,” noted head coach Jim Fleming. “It was, ‘Yes, we can do this. We can play football as safely as possible.’ There was an emphasis [from the coaches to the players] that they’ve got to make the sacrifices socially to be able to protect their opportunity to play.”
Nine days later, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced its intention to stage a spring 2021 season that would consist of six conference games. Another major piece to a season that – fingers crossed – is hopefully spared the wrath of COVID-19 emerged from CAA headquarters Tuesday. The Rams officially know who they’ll be facing and on what date.
Reached prior to the CAA flipping over its cards and declaring that teams will be divided into two subdivisions – North and South – and learning that Rhody will open league play on March 13 at Villanova, Fleming lauded his group’s ability to stay the course and heed the message of not jeopardizing the chance to have something tangible to play for.
“As we’ve been able to get back to practice which is a major uptick for morale and expectations … it’s more than about dreaming about this season,” said the coach who’s entering his seventh season at the helm in Kingston.
The Rams are slated to play six straight weeks (March 13 through April 17) as part of their CAA obligation. The CAA announced that league play begins on March 6.
Before Tuesday’s schedule news, Fleming confirmed that URI was in discussion to play one nonconference opponent that turns out will double as the season-opening opponent. The identity of the non-CAA program was revealed to be Bryant University. The Rams will travel to Smithfield on Feb. 27 for the first game as part of a 10-year home-and-home series between the schools.
The immediate challenge is making sure everything lines up accordingly so that when the calendar officially flips to 2021, Fleming and the Rams will be ready to train in earnest.
“We’re making plans for when they have to be back to be able to satisfy quarantine and acclimatation prior to training camp in January,” said Fleming. “There’s a 100 percent expectation that we’re going to play.”
With the ongoing pandemic still raging with no end in sight, Fleming knows that even the best-laid plans can vanish instantly.
“In my mind, is there doubt or is there concern that it might not [happen regarding the season]? I guess you would be a fool to say you don’t have that in you. As we’ve all gone through since March, things are changing rapidly and continue to change,” said Fleming. “Our plans are solid. We have a season that we are expecting to play and we’ll roll with the punches if it doesn’t go that way. There’s really wasted thoughts and energy if you’re thinking about not playing. There’s a 100 percent commitment to preparation for a spring 2021 season.”
The Rams were placed in the North Division and will play two away games to open the CAA campaign. After the season opener at Villanova, URI will play at Albany on March 20. The home opener at Meade Stadium is March 27 against Delaware and that will be followed with two straight home contests on April 3 against New Hampshire and April 10 against Maine. The regular season concludes April 17 at Stony Brook.
There will be four teams in the South Division – Elon, James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary – and they will play each other home and away to reach the prescribed six league games. The CAA team with the best overall conference record will earn the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Football Championship. Should the divisional champions finish with the same conference record, a tiebreaking procedure will be used to determine the automatic qualifier.
“We are pleased to announce the conference schedule for the 2021 Spring football season, but understand this is just the next step in the planning process associated with playing football on each of our campuses,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio. “Our unique divisional format was developed with the goal of enhancing safety and reducing the risks associated with travel during this difficult period of time, while still providing a fair and competitive model to determine a champion. [Tuesday's] announcement hopefully provides an additional level of excitement for the student-athletes and coaches who have worked hard and made numerous sacrifices over the past eight months. As always, health and safety remain at the forefront of all return-to-play decisions that we as a conference continue to make.”
Added Fleming, “Things are heading in the right direction. Now all what we have to do is have a cooperative reaction as a country to the virus.”
