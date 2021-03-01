WARWICK — Armed with an “Us Against the World” mentality, the Burrillville High boys basketball team went big-game hunting on Monday night and came away with a 63-60 overtime win against Pilgrim in the Division II quarterfinals.
Broncos junior Jaden White buried six three-pointers as part of a 22-point display that doubled as a coming of age moment for a player who’s made tremendous strides in recent weeks. His sixth trey represented the first points of the extra session and helped to put Burrillville ahead at 57-54 with 1:37 remaining.
“Jaden is a new guy to the program, but he showed he belongs here, that’s for sure,” said Burrillville head coach Kevin Randall. “We know [Pilgrim] is the most talented team in the division.
“They’re very well-coached and we knew they would be prepared, but these guys [meaning his Bronco players], I don’t have to do much preparing. They prepare themselves. They make my job so much easier.
“There’s not one person in the entire state who thought we were going to win this game except for the 12 players and two coaches in this room,” added Randall. “I couldn’t be any prouder of a coach right now.”
Jack Bergin aided Burrillville’s cause with 15 points while Dean Ayotte added 13 points. For Pilgrim, senior Tyriek Weeks notched his 1,000th career point on his way to leading everyone with 21 points.
Burrillville advances to face Wheeler in the D-II semis. That game will take place Thursday in Seekonk.
With Ayotte, White, and Bergin hitting from deep, Burrillville was able to stay with Pilgrim throughout the third quarter. The difference was two (42-40) in favor of the Patriots heading into the fourth.
Two free throws by Begin tied the game at 51-51 before Pilgrim retook the lead when Weeks scored off a high-low sequence. White made 1-of-2 at the line with 1:41 left in regulation before Jared Deschamps drove and kicked it out for a three by Colby Bouzan that put the Broncos ahead at 55-53 with one minute left.
Pilgrim forced the extra session with senior Kenny Rix made two free throws with four-tenths of a second remaining. Burrillville had a chance to make it a multi-possession game but committed a shot clock violation with 10.6 seconds on the clock.
White’s three in OT was followed by two free throws from Bergin that put Burrillville up 61-55 with 55.5 seconds remaining. Weeks finally got Pilgrim on the board, but the deficit was five (62-57) with 12.3 seconds left.
In OT, Pilgrim was just 2-of-8 from the field and committed three turnovers.
“We pride ourselves in being one of the top defensive teams and we knew they were one of the top offensive teams. Defense won tonight,” said Randall.
