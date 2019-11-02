FOSTER – More so than any time in recent memory, the local high school cross-country delegation could be in store for a major payoff come Saturday afternoon at Ponaganset High’s famed 3.1-mile Covered Bridge Trail.
Based on previous success this fall, here’s a look at some of the area runners to keep an eye on:
BOYS
1). Darius Kipyego, junior, St. Raphael – SRA’s No. 1 runner has been as good as advertised following his breakout summer at the Pan-Am Under-20 Championships.
2). Nasavell Medeiros, senior, St. Raphael – If the Saints are going to continue onward to the New Englands, Medeiros is going to have to stay close with Kipyego.
3). Nathan Masi, senior, North Smithfield – It became common to see Masi break the tape first during the dual meets.
4). Mitchell Dailey, senior, Burrillville – Finished second at last week’s Class B competition and was victorious at last month’s Skee Carter Invitational.
5). (tie) Henry Dennan & Ethan Carpenter, sophomores, Cumberland – both have taken turns in leading the Clippers this fall. Both are the top two reasons why CHS harbors strong hopes to advance to New Englands.
GIRLS
1). Rachel Mongeau, junior, St. Raphael – The Saints’ top scorer has her eyes set on repeating as a first-team all-state selection.
2). Olivia Belt, junior, Cumberland – The Clippers’ No. 1 runner placed third at last week’s Class A meet, which also took place at the Ponaganset track.
3). Lucy Noris, sophomore, Blackstone Valley Prep – Also a soccer player, Noris was a regular first-place finisher during the season’s dual meet portion. Interesting note: BVP has a D-III girls’ soccer playoff game at Tiverton that’s scheduled for Saturday night.
4). Tyla Forbes, freshman, St. Raphael – Fresh on the scene this fall, Forbes emerged as the perfect complement to Mongeau as the Saints’ No. 2 scorer.
5). Baliee Brown, junior, Cumberland – Brown has been dependable as they come, locking down the No. 2 spot behind her classmate Belt.
***
R.I. CROSS-COUNTRY STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday – at Ponaganset High School
2019 entries
GIRLS (race begins at 2:15 p.m.)
Team entries: Burrillville, Cumberland
Individual qualifiers: Nicole Dioh (Woonsocket), Brianlys Simono (Woonsocket), Rachael Mongeau (St. Raphael), Lucy Noris (Blackstone Valley Prep), Abby O’Hern (Lincoln), Madison Tiner (North Smithfield), Tyla Forbes (St. Raphael)
BOYS (race begins at 3 p.m.)
Team entries: St. Raphael, Burrillville, Cumberland, Lincoln
Individual qualifiers: CeeJay Laquerre (Mount St. Charles), Benn Happenny (Mount St. Charles), Nathan Masi (North Smithfield)
