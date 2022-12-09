BURRILLVILLE — As the state’s three parochial powerhouses have found out the hard way recently, the Burrillville hockey team takes particular pride in defending their home ice.
Which makes last season’s three-game home losing streak to end the season all the more frustrating for a Bronco squad that claimed the Division I-A title. The campaign ended with a regular-season loss to Smithfield followed by a pair of home defeats to Moses Brown in the state quarterfinals.
The Broncos remember the pain of losing an overtime game on home ice to end a season they hoped would continue into the state final.
“Losing our last three games at home was disturbing in some ways and there were times where we didn’t show consistent grit,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said prior to Friday’s practice. “We were very disappointed in not getting past Moses Brown, but they were a very good team, so there’s no shame in that. Hopefully, the kids who are back have a chip on their shoulder. I know the ones who live in my house do and so do many of the other kids.”
The Broncos were the mythical public-school state champs in 2020 and 2021, but they ceded that title to East Greenwich, which became the first team since Toll Gate nearly two decades ago to play in the state final series. Most the kids who skated off the ice following the defeat to the Quakers are back this season, but the biggest question Farrell has to answer is who will be in net.
After playing sparingly last season, junior Michael Fiyod and sophomore Devlin Mansolf are battling for the starting spot. Mansolf will start the season opener against powerhouse La Salle Saturday night at Levy Rink because Fiyod was dealing with the flu all week. Both goalies will see plenty of time in the Burrillville Winter Classic before the Broncos really jump into league play.
“Both guys have been working hard, but the number-one question mark for us is going to be goaltending,” Farrell said. “We don’t need great goaltending to compete, we just need our guys to be good and I think we’ll get it. It’s a competition between Devlin and Mike and they are both putting the work in.”
Burrillville should be a stingy team in its own zone with three of the top five defensemen back from last season. Sophomore Sean Farrell, who is coming off a solid split-season campaign with the Cape Cod Whalers U15 team, and sophomore Cam Potter are expected to make a big leap in their second seasons on the varsity level.
Senior Cole Laprade is penciled in to skate on one of the top two pairs. Senior Jacob Gomes and sophomore Nate Njoes are being counted on to skate regular shifts.
“We could be strong back there, but that depends on the steps our fourth and fifth guys take back there,” Farrell said. “Jake and Nate are going to get a lot more minutes this year, but we also need everyone to improve if we want to be a better team. I also expect Sean and Cam to take a step forward after going through it for the first time last year.”
Just like at defense where the Broncos lost a couple of key pieces in Mitch Farrell and Michael Allen, the offense also has to find a way to make up for the loss of first-line center Cam DeSante. Senior right winger Jack Farrell led the Broncos with 11 goals and 21 points in the regular season and he’ll be joined by Stevie Rodrigues and Ethan Murphy on the top line. Rodrigues exploded for 10 goals and six assists as a sophomore.
Patrick Murphy, Ryan Murphy and Patrick Poisson make up the second line, while Ryan Stone is going to start the season as the center of a third line that will feature a rotating cast of kids who are new to the varsity level. If some of those kids can adjust to the system quickly, Stone could slot in as a winger on one of the top two lines.
“I think we have a similar team to the one we’ve had the last few years, but the difference is going to come down to a lot of the little things,” Farrell said.
There is one big difference between last season’s team and this season’s team, but you won’t notice him until the midway point of the season. Sophomore Cam Force, who was a standout player for PSW co-op last season, transferred in from St. Raphael. Force and Sean Farrell were teammates on last season’s Providence Hockey Club U14 team that went to the New England district semifinals.
Force led the Saints with 10 goals and seven assists, but he’s a natural defenseman. This fall, he produced five points for the 95 Giants U15 team.
“We’ll see what we need when he returns because we don’t know what the need is right now,” Farrell said. “That’s the nice thing about Cam because if we need some help scoring goals we can throw him up there. His natural position is defense and that’s where he can have the biggest impact, but it’s nice to have the flexibility. I think he’ll do a little bit of both.”
The schedule makers weren’t kind the the Broncos in the first three weeks of the season. After Saturday’s game against La Salle, the Broncos host reigning D-II champion North Kingstown Friday night before playing at Mount on Dec. 21 and hosting reigning state champion Hendricken on Dec. 23.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.