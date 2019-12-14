WOONSOCKET — So much has changed for the Mount St. Charles boys hockey team. The Mounties have a new coach after co-coaches Bill and Dave Belisle stepped down following four decades of unparalleled success.
The Mounties have a new locker room inside Adelard Arena and they have a new starting goalie.
As much as things have changed, plenty remains this season because most of the players who skated off the ice after La Salle’s 2-1 double overtime victory in the state semifinals last March are back.
Eleven seniors who have never been passed the semifinals will take the ice for their first game of the season Saturday night against Massachusetts powerhouse St. John’s of Shrewsbury at New England Sports Center. Those seniors will be joined by a talented core of underclassmen.
“I think we can be as good as we want to be. Our fate is in our own hands,” said senior forward Trey Bourque, who scored seven goals in three scrimmages. “We can make a deep run if we work hard. We have the team to get there, but we have to get better each and every day and stick with it. You don’t always get a group of kids like this group of seniors, so we have to take advantage of it.”
The man tasked with building on the legacy of the Belisles is former Mount standout goalie Matt Merten, who came to the Logee Street school from Nipmuc Regional in Upton, Mass. Merten said fans will continue to see the same style of hockey that has made Mount successful over the last four decades – uptempo, aggressive forechecking hockey.
“Paul [Guay] and I are born and bred in the Mount system,” Merten said. “There are ways that we have to evolve and do things a little different because we’re going to have less practice time. In reference to attacking teams, we’re going to look similar. We’re going to look to find our creative players and let them make plays.”
Merten knows replacing a pair of legends – Bill Belisle was enshrined in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017 – won’t be easy, but he has a veteran squad that showed it can play defense in a pair of scrimmage wins in Maine last weekend. Thursday night, in a scrimmage against Bishop Feehan, the offense dominated in a lackluster 6-2 victory.
Bourque, a standout catcher on the school’s Division II championship baseball team, scored four goals against the Shamrocks, while senior linemate John Belisle pumped in the other two. That third spot is up for grabs, but if senior Alex Pratt is ruled eligible by the RIIL after playing most of the fall with the school’s Hockey Academy, he’ll slide into that spot. As it is, Matt Mahoney is skating with the two seniors on the top line.
“The white line [Mount names its forward lines white, red, blue and yellow] still has improvements it can make. There are miscommunication errors going on and they’re missing each other with passes, but those things are going to come as the season goes along. The depth we have on the other lines is really helpful.”
The second line features senior captain Bryan Testa, along with juniors Ethan Letendre and CeeJay Laquerre. The third line is full of potential with senior Matt Guay teamed with Nolan Boucher and sophomore Micaiah Bascombe. Senior Colin Carvalho, who played well Thursday, will see action on the third and fourth lines.
“We have a lot of offense and we can roll as many lines as we need to,” Bourque said. “If we need to roll four, we can. We have a lot of scoring depth.”
Junior defenseman Brendan Donahue, who was Mount’s best player in a number of games including a 2-1 loss to Massachusetts foe Pope Francis, will form a strong blue-line partnership with senior Everett Misto. Senior Nick Curran and junior Ed Mulligan will also see time.
One player Mount didn’t expect to have this season is senior Jacob Maddalena, who didn’t play as a junior because of concussion issues. He’s back and he might be joined by Chris Baxter, who is in a similar position to Pratt after playing a handful of games for the Hockey Academy’s U18 squad.
“Our first goal we have with these guys is to get better every single day and every single shift,” Merten said. “If we do that, the bigger goal is possibly. We have to do all the little things right to make the bigger things happen.”
At least for the first half of the season, the Mounties won’t have a proven commodity in net. Moses Brown transfer Jason Mandeville, who played well at times last season for the Quakers, has to sit the first half of the season. That means junior Sean Trottier will have an opportunity to prove himself in big games against La Salle, Hendricken and Burrillville.
“Our goaltending is definitely one of our strengths,” Merten said. “I will take our two against anyone in the state. Trots has worked really hard in the offseason and we talked about it. The beauty of goaltending is I have a lot of experience with that. We talk about the game and what our expectations. He’s ready for his time, just like every Mount goalie has been. Jason is the same way.”
Mount plays Smithfield in its first league game next weekend before hosting its annual MSC Holiday Face-Off starting on Dec. 27. The Mounties will face New Hampshire Bishop Guertin in the first round. The only change to this season’s tournament is DeMatha from Washington D.C. replaces La Salle Academy.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.