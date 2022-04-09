Walker fills huge need for Bryant

SMITHFIELD – In search of frontcourt help, the Bryant University men’s basketball team discovered that one doesn’t have to look too far when casting a wide net.
“Immediately,” said head coach Jared Grasso when asked how quickly he reached out to Antwan Walker upon learning the 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a decision where the genesis reverts back to URI parting company with David Cox.
The addition of Walker into the Bulldog fold for the 2022-23 season – the move became official this past Wednesday – checks off an enormous need for Grasso and his staff. Landing a proven player of Walker’s caliber comes with Bryant in the market for frontcourt help with Hall Elisias and Greg Calixte exhausting their eligibility. Walker will be listed as a graduate student and figures to be in line for a substantial upgrade in minutes played after coming off the bench for 26 of 30 contests and averaging 20.9 minutes per game this past season for the Rams.
“He’s been efficient throughout his entire career,” Grasso told the Call/Times, noting Walker’s output during the 2020-21 COVID-impacted campaign that featured Walker averaging 9.1 ppg and 6.5 rebounds in 25 games (all starts) for Rhode Island.
The KenPom.com stats from the 2020-21 campaign back up Grasso’s claim regarding the newest addition to the Bryant program. Walker ranked 87th in the entire country in defensive rebounding percentage and 35th on two-point shots. He’s someone who places a premium on maximizing the opportunities that were presented by the coaching staff that previously worked with him.
Walker averaged 22.6 minutes during the 2020-21 season. It’s workload that didn’t necessarily match up with his skill set, yet that appears to be water under the water the bridge when listening to Grasso.
“He’s a man and a perfect fit for what we do,” said Grasso. “Antwan can guard multiple positions and play anywhere on the floor.”
In addition to landing a player with a nose for activity around the rim, the Bulldogs are getting an improved three-point shooter. Walker made 40 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc this past season, a substantial increase from the 26-percent output from the previous season.
“He’s a really good athlete who can help us on both ends of the floor,” said Grasso. “He’s different from the guys we’re losing. On paper, he’s probably the most talented frontcourt player we’ve had. He can step out and make threes and guard a perimeter guy as well as inside. He has a chance to be an elite rebounder as his minutes go up. Hopefully he can be a double-digit rebounder with extended minutes.
“It’s hard to get good frontcourt players. Everyone out there is looking for them,” Grasso added. “Antwan has had an efficient career. With more minutes and the system and style that we play … he’s a perfect fit. I’m really excited for him and hopefully he can help us make the move to the America East as we take that next step in a new conference. He’s a guy who can come in and immediately help us.”
Don’t think for a second that Grasso hasn’t given any thoughts to Walker pairing up with Charles Pride, who figures to assume the No. 1 scoring role should Peter Kiss opt to keep his name in the NBA Draft.
“You’re talking about two hard-nosed, physical competitive guys,” were the adjectives Grasso used to describe Pride and Walker. “We’re still a few pieces away from putting together a good group. For me, it’s about getting the best guys and figuring it out from there. ”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.