WAR EAGLE: All-America Moison signs with Auburn

LINCOLN – It was the final weekend in September when Lincoln High School senior Kyle Moison took his official visit to the University of Auburn.
“I loved it and was pretty much ready to commit,” said Moison, the All-American thrower who last year as a junior won multiple events during the indoor and outdoor track seasons.
Before he could officially utter the SEC school’s famous battle cry – War Eagle – Moison received some advice from LHS throwing coach Adam Grant, who in recent years has seen several of his star Lincoln pupils head off to compete at the Division I level.
“My coach told me that I should take another visit. You don’t want to make a decision after seeing just one school,” said Moison.
Added Grant, “He said he was done and wanted to go [to Auburn], but he also had a visit already scheduled for Kentucky, a competing SEC school. I kind of made sure he went to that one.”
Upon checking out Kentucky, which Moison did in late October, he realized what was once a slam-dunk choice was no longer the case.
“It’s kind of hard now,” he said.
As Moison weighed his options, the impression that was made upon him by the Auburn folks proved extremely tough to shake.
“In the end, I realized that I was an Auburn Tiger,” said Moison, whose decision became official on Wednesday afternoon.
Sitting at a table inside the Lincoln High library and surrounded by a large gathering that included school administrators, family members, and fellow LHS throwers, Moison at 2:09 p.m. signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Auburn track program. He marked the special occasion by making a strong fashion statement – a blue sweatshirt with “Auburn Tigers” sprawled across his chest. Your eyes couldn’t help but be drawn to the good-sized Auburn flag draped from the table.
“On my visit to Auburn, I walked through the tunnel where the football players come out [at Jordan-Hare Stadium] and saw 90,000 people in the stands,” said Moison. “You can’t beat that kind of school spirit.”
It was a day to look ahead to what figures to be a very promising future and also reflect on how Moison emerged as a premier throwing talent. Initially, Moison was a football player first and foremost. He suited up as an offensive lineman for the Lions during each of his first three years in high school.
In the spring of 2018, then-sophomore Moison watched Garrett Doyle sign his LOI that signaled the continuation of his throwing career at Ohio State. Looking back, the signing ceremony for a teammate opened Moison’s eyes to the possibility of following in Doyle’s shoes.
“To be able to watch Garrett sign an important piece of paper, that was enough for me. Maybe if I put in the same kind of work in that he did, I can achieve the same status. Here it is today,” said Moison, flashing a proud smile. “Coming into my freshman year, I was sitting in Mr. Grant’s classroom. I thought he was a cool teacher, but he told me that if I didn’t come out for the track team, I’m going to fail you. Of course it was a joke, but as a freshman, you’re like ‘Oh my God!’
“I do miss football, but whatever is going to get you there … I didn’t see a future in football,” Moison continued.
Moison became the envy of many college recruiters as the list of throwing feats grew longer and longer. From winning four state championships, to capturing two New England crowns, to earning All-America honors in two different events, Moison was able to parlay his remarkable output from earlier this year into serious attention.
“He realized that throwing was going to be his ticket to a bigger college,” said Grant. “It ended up being a SEC scholarship, which is impressive.”
As someone who holds the Lincoln High School record in the shot put, the weight, the hammer and the discuss, Moison has a chance to score for Auburn in multiple events.
“They’re going to try me in everything and if I can get it done … I’ve told the coaches that I’ll do whatever. I just want to be a team player,” he said.
Major-wise, Moison plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in kinesiology. Before he turns his undivided attention to Auburn, he plans to once again make his mark on the R.I. track scene.
“It’s going to be a great year, I can tell,” said Moison. “I’m going to go after it and try to become a national champion.”
***
Moison shared Wednesday’s Signing Day spotlight with fellow LHS senior McGovern Brown, who announced he plans to continue his swimming career at Providence College.
“It was a long process and I looked at a lot of schools, but I’m glad to know where I’ll be spending the next four years,” said Brown, who plans to study biochemistry while at PC. “A year ago, I didn’t think I would be swimming in college. All the hard work I’ve put in over the past 10 years has definitely paid off.”
Brown cited the relationship he developed with veteran PC swimming & diving head coach John O’Neill as one of the top contributing factors as to why he selected the Friars. O’Neill is now in his 28th year at Providence.
“I’ve known him for a long time. He’s such a great guy and someone I would love to swim for,” said Brown when asked about O’Neill. “He pushes all of his swimmers.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.