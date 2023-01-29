NORTH SMITHFIELD — The cavalry came back at the perfect time for the Burrillville hockey team.
Without a number of top end players – including Jack Farrell, Sean Farrell, Steve Rodrigues and Nick Carey – the Broncos scored just three total goals during a four-game Division I losing streak.
Just when it appeared the Broncos' season was a complete loss, Jack Farrell and a few of the team's other top forwards returned for Saturday night's showdown with Cumberland at Rhode Island Sports Center. Farrell, in his first game since suffering a leg injury last month against Mount, scored three power-play goals and added an assist, while newcomer Cam Force and Patrick Poisson each produced two assists in a 5-2 victory over the talented Clippers.
“It's the best feeling in the world to be back because this is the best sport in the world,” Farrell said. “There's no better feeling than coming back and helping the boys go into battle. It's been very frustrating to not be out there, but now I'm back. The first goal felt so good, it was the best feeling of my life.”
“It's nice to have those guys back, but we weren't sure how they would do because there was a lot of rust,” Burrillville coach Dave Farrell said. “Jack was able to contribute, but everyone stepped up and played well tonight. It was a total team effort from the goalie [Michael Fiyod] on out. We had all week to get ready for Cumberland. We've been practicing hard and the guys who weren't hurt and have played had a little chip on their shoulder tonight. They finally got some help.”
Cumberland (9-2-1, 6-2-1 Division I) is facing some adversity for the first time this season. The Clippers were unbeaten in their first 10 games, but they suffered a pair of 5-2 defeats inside of 24 hours. The Clippers suffered a 5-2 defeat to Bishop Hendricken Friday night at Thayer.
And, for the second straight night, Cumberland never led, as the Broncos took advantage of eight power plays to score four goals. The Clippers received a first-period goal from Sammy Lopes to tie the game and a consolation effort from junior defenseman Connor Magill in the third period.
“We had no jump,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “You play Hendricken and they're so strong and you give everything you've got and you come here and you try to get some jump, but they wanted it more than us. They outhustled us and worked harder than us. This was just game nine for us and in game nine we didn't play good.”
Burrillville (4-6 Division I) has six games left to dig itself out of the bottom half of the division standings. Force is starting to make an impact after sitting out the first half of the season after transferring from St. Raphael. His former PHC U14 teammate, Sean Farrell, is recovering from a broken collar bone suffered during the Hendricken loss and could return in late February.
The Broncos face another top public-school team on the road next Friday when they take on two-loss Warwick co-op at Thayer Arena.
“Now that almost everyone is back, we'll see what happens,” Dave Farrell said. “We said it the other day in practice, the playoffs started tonight for us. With the standings the way they are, we're not where we wanted to be and we have to make a move. Hopefully that happens, but you're never as good as you think you are when you win and you're never as bad as you are when you lose.”
It took Farrell just over five minutes to show the rest of the division what Burrillville was missing when he was sitting on the bench. On the road side's second power-play of the game, Ryan Frenette fed Farrell at the top of the right circle and the lefty blasted a shot past senior goalie Jared Johnson for his second league goal.
“It feels real good to play this way because we've had a bunch of injuries,” Frenette said after producing two points. “I'm really speechless. It's been really tough without some of those guys.”
The Clippers tied the game at 9:26 on Lopes' team-leading seventh goal, but Farrell put his team ahead for good just 2:39 into the second period on another perfectly-executed power play. Frenette produced his own power-play goals less than two minutes later when he finished off a play after good work from Farrell in the right circle.
Burrillville's fourth power-play goal of the evening came with 17 seconds left in the second period when Poisson and Force each picked up their second assists of the night on a superb finish by Patrick Murphy, who scored his fifth goal of the season.
Cumberland played its best hockey in the third period because the Clippers stayed out of the box for the first 10 minutes of the period. The Clippers finally found their way past Fiyod when Jacob Lopes and Troy Senn created a chance for Magill to finish in the left circle.
Farrell, however, had the final say when he scored an empty-net goal from inside his own blue line with 35 seconds left to finish off his hat trick.
“It's pedal-to-the-medal time for us now because we have nothing to lose,” Farrell said. “Playoffs for us starts now. This is huge for us because Cumberland has traditionally outskated us. They kicked our butts in our rink my sophomore year. [Christian] Oliveira is a talented goal scorer and he's walked all over us twice and we decided that wasn't going to happen again. It was our turn.”
The Clippers smashed the Broncos 7-2 behind four goals from Oliveira in the Burrillville Winter Classic. Now, Cumberland has two weeks to get ready for a trip to Prout, which hammered Mount St. Charles, 5-1, Saturday night.
“Even if we won today, we have to start again next week,” Andreozzi said. “As good as Burrillville played and as good as they are, we didn't play well. We have to change that and we have another game to play. We have seven more to go and the mindset is the next one. We'll learn from this.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Burrillville 5, Cumberland 2
Burrillville 1 3 1 – 5
Cumberland 1 0 1 – 2
First period – B, Jack Farrell (Ryan Frenette), pp, 5:36; C, Sammy Lopes (Sean Taylor}, 9:26.
Second period – B, Farrell (Patrick Poisson, Cam Force), pp, 2:39; B, Frenette (Farrell), pp, 4:31; B, Patrick Murphy (Poisson, Force), pp, 14:43.
Third period – C, Connor Magill (Troy Senn, Jacob Lopes), pp, 8:33; B, Farrell (unassisted), en, 14:35.
Saves – B, Michael Fiyod (24 saves); C, Jared Johnson (22 saves).
