WOONSOCKET — There was nothing normal about the 2020-21 basketball season thanks to the pandemic.
From players wearing masks on the court, to spraying the game ball down with disinfectant in between quarters to no fans in the stands, the season was very cumbersome and very different.
The differences started well before the start of the season. They started last July when Mount St. Charles boys basketball coach Henry Coleman was forced to cancel his popular MSC Summer League that draws a number of the Blackstone Valley’s programs. The event serves as a foundation for the upcoming season – it was a foundation that was greatly missed.
“We love this event every year because it’s a way for kids to get together and have some fun against some teams we play during the year and a few that are in divisions higher than ours,” North Smithfield coach Brandon Dipaola said.
“This gives us a chance to see what we’re good at and also what we need to work on. I think the kids like it a lot and Henry does a great job running it.”
“This is tantamount to what you’re trying to do going into the offseason,” Woonsocket second-year coach Dennis Harmon said. “You want to see where you’re at and we obviously didn’t have this last year. We went into the last season kind of blind, but now we’re going to go into the season knowing what we can and can’t do. The less restrictions also helps us get better.”
After a one-summer absence, Mount’s cavernous gym, once again, is the epi-center of Blackstone Valley boys basketball. Monday night, there was a quadruple header on both of Mount’s courts with six varsity games and a pair of JV contests being played. Coleman, a basketball junkie who was coaching in an AAU Tournament in Florida last week with the Rhode Island Magic, was excited to finally be a part of the festivities.
“This event is great for the community because you have a lot of the surrounding cities and towns competing,” said Coleman, who watched the early games from behind a desk while collection money from spectators. “Having kids back on the court during the summer is really beneficial, especially for the younger kids in the programs. It’s great to catch up with the coaches and talk shop. Not having it was a big void last summer.”
Lincoln coach Kent Crooks is acutely aware of the value of the MSC Summer League. While the Lions and Mounties were fierce rivals in Division III a few seasons ago, Crooks is grateful to Coleman for hosting the event because the Lions’ journey to the 2020 Division III title started the summer before in Woonsocket.
A veteran group led by Josh Jahnz, Randall Hien, Cody Anter, Vinny Nassi and Octavio Brito built the foundation of a championship team in the summer of 2019. The Lions overcame Woonsocket in the MSC Summer League final and that spring boarded them to success the following March.
“This is so important to have back because summer league basketball is part of the foundation of what you want to do as a coach,” Crooks said. “Not having it last year really hurt because we could’ve used it. If there was any team that could’ve used it last year it was us. We were trying to introduce a lot of new players with [Brito]. Two years ago, they used it as a springboard, but it’s equally important for young kids.”
Harmon, who had previously been Woonsocket coach T.J. Ciolfi’s assistant, said last season was like flying blind for him without a summer league. Harmon is starting to get a feel for the Novans this summer and the results look very promising for a squad that took its lumps in Division I.
Led by a group of kids who won the RIPCOA state title in 2020, the Novans are off to a 3-0 start with victories over North Smithfield, Bellingham and Blackstone Valley Prep. The Pride, who return all-division forward Jordan Mendes, were no match for the deeper, big Novans.
“I do view this is as my first year because of COVID,” Harmon said. “I knew the kids, but it’s different when you’re the assistant. This is an opportunity to build a rapport and build relationships. They know what I expect and they know what I want. Defense is going to create and they know what I expect from them.”
The Pride, who advanced all the way to the Division III final behind the play of All-Stater Xavier Mendez and Mendes, played four kids who had no varsity experience. Coach Kevin Payette sees some value in summer league, but he also knows there’s plenty of work to be done when the season starts after Thanksgiving.
“It’s important to give new guys an opportunity to get some game time,” Payette said. “We have a lot of kids who are learning a lot of new things. It’s going to take a while and it’s not all going to happen in a 35-minute summer-league game. It’s hard to have a lot of growth, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
“This is good for our chemistry because we have a lot of young guys and they need the coaching,” Mendez said. “The game is so fast for them because I remember the first time I played varsity and how fast it was. This is going to help them. I’ve never played in this before, but it’s nice because it helps build up your chemistry.”
The Northmen, who are also rebuilding after rough season in Division III, suffered a one-point defeat to Bellingham without top returning player Cameron Reynolds. Dipaola, whose team is 1-2 after a loss to Shea and a win over BVP, is excited for the future of his program and it starts this month in Woonsocket.
“It’s all about numbers, so if you’re getting the kids extra games, it’s better than pick-up or workouts,” Dipaola said. “In my opinion, the kids always get something out of it and they enjoy it. Having this and having our core back, this is a great way to start our season.”
