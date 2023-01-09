West Warwick's Xavier Truss more than a star on the football field

Steve Truss shared a story about his football-playing son that has nothing to do with protecting the quarterback or opening up lanes for running backs.
It can be hard for a left guard who, per his school, stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 320 pounds not to be recognized when he’s in public. In a part of the country where college football represents pride and joy, not to mention being accompanied by an intense following, the sight of Xavier Truss exchanging pleasantries with University of Georgia fans showed that he’s still a down-to-earth guy.
“The football part is great, but he’ll stop and say hi to people no matter who he’s with. It showed that he’s not trying to be anything different,” said Steve Truss, the father of the starting left guard on a Georgia squad that’s bidding for its second straight national championship.
“I’m excited to see how much he’s grown over these past four years. I find it absolutely incredible,” said Steve Truss, whose pride in his son’s ability to evolve as a person came across crystal clear when reached by phone over the weekend.
***
Steve Truss won’t be inside Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium for Monday night’s College Football Playoff (CFP) national title game. He’ll tune into Georgia-TCU from the comfort of his West Warwick home and that suits Xavier’s dad just fine.
From Steve’s vantage point, watching the action unfold from the stands can elicit strong emotions. He spent his New Year’s Eve in Atlanta as Georgia moved one step closer to repeating glory after rallying for a 42-41 win over CFP semifinal opponent Ohio State. Last year, Steve was on hand at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium as Georgia knocked off SEC rival Alabama for the national title.
“I love watching him play in person, but the level he’s playing at, the parent in you comes out so much more,” explained Steve. “As an offensive lineman, you don’t want to hear your name announced during the game. That means you’ve committed a penalty. I don’t want to feel bad for him or hear other fans talking down about your kid. As a parent, it can be tough.”
Steve recalls a time early in Xavier’s career when the Georgia fans got on his son’s case. Naturally, the first inclination is for a father to defend his child.
“They were killing him and I started chirping with the people around me,” said Steve.
It was Xavier who helped his father understand that you need to take the good with the bad concerning football in the South.
“Xavier said, ‘Dad, it’s okay, I got this,’” said Steve. “There have been a lot of mental challenges that he’s had to deal with that I’ve found amazing … the toughness you need to have to play college football.”
There might be one part of Monday’s grand finale of the 2022 college football season that Steve wishes he was on-site to witness.
“Hearing your kid’s name called and his hometown of West Warwick called over that speaker, it’s the proudest moment you can have,” said Steve.
***
Looking back at Xavier’s college recruiting process while attending Bishop Hendricken, Steve wanted his son to make a decision that would allow him to flourish on and off the field.
“Heading to Georgia was his choice. We weren’t involved. Xavier wanted the free education and to see if he can play at the highest level,” said Steve, noting that his son is on track to receive his undergraduate degree and plans to return to Georgia for a fifth season next fall.
“Part of the plan was for him to get a master’s,” said Steve.
For Xavier Truss, the goal of getting a national championship ring is an achievement that’s been crossed off the list. If Georgia is able to make it back-to-back, the latest title will feature a sense of ownership and belonging. To date, Truss has started 12 of 13 games this season for the Bulldogs. Last year, he served as a valuable depth piece.
“His love for the game has grown so much from high school to where he is right now. It’s extraordinary,” said Steve Truss,” but he’s also a good kid.”
