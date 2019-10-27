When it comes to new Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu, there's a lot to like

FOXBORO – One afternoon not long after Rick Mantz had been officially hired to lead the football program at South Brunswick High School, the program’s star player was looking to make inroads with the new head coach.
“He looked throughout the building and came to see me and introduced himself,” said Mantz.
The first-ever exchange between the coach and the supremely talented football player who would serve as the unquestioned focal point, proved to be the epitome of formality and confidence.
“He said to me, ‘Coach Mantz, my name is Mohamed Sanu. I want to play quarterback for you,’” said Mantz, who did two coaching tours (2007-08, 2010-11) at New Jersey-based South Brunswick High and nowadays serves as Director of High School Relations for Rutgers University football.
Sanu, the newest addition to the New England Patriots’ receiving corps, proved to Mantz just how adamant he was in his desire to lead South Brunswick from the QB spot.
“It was during basketball season. He would come in early and stay late with me after basketball practice and watch tape,” said Mantz when reached one night last week.
The more Mantz got to know what made Sanu tick, the more the former believed that no matter the play that was called, the odds were pretty good that Sanu would make something happen. In 2007, the lone season Sanu played for Mantz at South Brunswick, the Vikings won five straight games and reached the playoffs for the first time in 30 years.
“We ran the triple option and did some stuff out of the shotgun. Obviously, he was our best player. I figured the quarterback touches the ball every play and he could do something with it,” said Mantz. “He had played some quarterback and some receiver before I got there, but the program struggled for many different reasons. That’s why a lot of folks really didn’t know about him.”
Sanu was a high school senior in 2008. He was also 19, thus he had aged out in terms of athletic eligibility. Instead of drifting away from football, Sanu was steadfast in his willingness to remain involved with what Mantz was building.
“He chose to stay with us. During the week, he could work out with us and be a scout-team guy. On Friday nights, he was an extra coach, standing in his sweats with a headset on,” said Mantz. “We went 9-2 [in 2008] and reached the state semifinals. He was as responsible for that as anybody.”
To Mantz, Sanu was cut from a special cloth. More than a decade later, that belief still rings very true as Sanu officially begins life as a Patriot this afternoon (4:25 kickoff from Gillette Stadium) with Cleveland supplying the opposition.
“He was a special and mature young man,” said Mantz. “The same kid you talk to today is exactly how he was when he was a teenager. Very generous and down to earth. Whatever you need, he’s there. He’ll return a phone call or a text message. He’s never too full of himself. When he was in high school, he would help out with anything. He never missed a practice. He was the first kid out there and last one to leave. He’s very much a student of the game and listens to everybody.”
***
What makes Sanu’s rise to football prominence even more remarkable was his unique home life. From what Mantz recalled, it was Sanu’s older sisters who ended up primarily raising him while all of them lived in a condo in South Brunswick. His mother would make periodic trips over from Africa. Sanu didn’t really know his father; he separated from his wife when Sanu was little and moved down to Georgia.
“He came from very humble beginnings,” said Mantz. “He’s really an amazing dude.”
Since he couldn’t play his senior year at South Brunswick High, Sanu pushed himself academically in an effort to graduate midyear. The plan worked with Sanu enrolling at Rutgers for the spring 2009 semester.
“The thought was that he was physically mature and an incredible kid. We wanted to see if we could get him to college early. Rutgers really liked that he was going to come early and situate himself academically,” said Mantz.
Sanu’s defensive calling card in high school was that of a hard-hitting free safety. Originally, that was the position he was tabbed to play for the Scarlet Knights. Of out necessity, those best-laid plans changed a few days before the 2009 spring game.
“They had two wide receivers out for the entire spring and three more kids who were banged up. They asked Mo to flip sides and learn a couple of routes just so they could get through the game,” said Mantz. “In the spring game, he lit it up. He caught four or five balls and a touchdown. He was all over the place. The [Rutgers] coaching staff looked at each other and said, ‘He’s going to stay at wide receiver.’”
***
To Mantz, the 30-year-old Sanu understands his place among the NFL’s wide receiving pecking order.
“He doesn’t have blazing speed or that 6-foot-5 range, but he does everything right,” said Mantz. “He knows he has to block and catch every single ball that comes his way. He has to be precise with his routes.”
Listed at 6-foot-2, Sanu made a substantial purchase upon receiving his first NFL paycheck after getting drafted by Cincinnati in 2012. It was far from an athlete’s typical spurge upon coming into serious money.
“He bought a JUGS machine and stored it in his house in South Brunswick. Any time he’s off, he’s catching balls,” said Mantz. “He once told me, ‘Coach, I’m not that naïve to think that I’ve got it made. I have to earn it every single day. There’s always going to be someone who’s trying to take my job. If I drop a ball or miss a block, they’re going to find someone else.’”
Mantz feels Sanu will have no trouble adopting to his new surroundings.
“He fits right in with Bill Belichick’s mindset … low maintenance and high IQ. Put him in the slot on third-and-eight and he’ll do whatever they want him to do. He’s got a great feel for things and I know he’s excited to be up there,” said Mantz. “It’s never about him and that’s never been a problem for him. There’s no ego involved. He just wants to make plays for the team. No concerns, no headaches.”
