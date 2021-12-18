PROVIDENCE – The paint wasn’t even dry on the nonconference portion of the 2021-22 season when Ed Cooley was asked pointblank where exactly the Big East wins are going to come from for his Providence Friars.
“The Big East is a monster this year,” said the coach. “Where are the wins coming from? The teams that are tough, connected, disciplined, understand about opportunity, get a little lucky … all those adjectives point towards winning.”
From that lengthy list of objectives in Cooley’s quest to ensure that the Friars keep their heads above water amidst a formidable Big East gauntlet, comes a hard truth.
“The league has done a great job in positioning itself as we prepare to go against one another and hopefully get as many at-large [NCAA Tournament] teams as we can,” said Cooley.
What Cooley is preaching has a definite layer of truth to it. Save for Georgetown and Butler, everyone else in the Big East is in the top-100 of the NCAA NET rankings. The RPI may have gone the way of the dodo bird, yet one website (teamrankings.com) is keeping the once-popular metric alive and saying the Big East only trails the Big Ten among conference rankings.
To further strengthen the Big East’s position as a collective unit by looking at another meaningful measurement, KenPom rates the conference as the fourth best behind the Big 12 (first), Big Ten (second), and SEC (third). Taking a look at what KenPom is forecasting in terms of win-loss records in Big East play, Villanova, Connecticut, Seton Hall, and Xavier are the only teams to receive a vote of confidence as far as finishing above .500.
Per KenPom, Providence is one of three Big East teams that’s predicted to finish 9-11. The company kept by the Friars includes Creighton and St. John’s. Three teams – Marquette, Butler, and DePaul – are ticketed to tally identical win-loss marks (8-12). We’ll see how everything shakes out, but one thing to glean from this particular prognostication speaks volumes to the perception that the Big East won’t offer any breaks in the schedule.
Going into the weekend, with a few non-league games still to play, Big East teams have an overall record of 91-24 (.791). In terms of taking care of business before the real fun begins, the aforementioned win-loss record is a testament to a conference that avoided stubbing it’s collective toe.
Now? It’s time for PC and UConn – the New England branch of the Big East squares off Saturday at 5 p.m. in Hartford – along with the rest of their league brethren to lock elbows and bump knees and hope the officials don’t become too whistle happy. Between now and the first week of March won’t be for the faint of heart.
“Of the 11 teams, seven or eight of us have to be a Tier 1 or Quad 1 game,” said Cooley, referring to another set of metrics that will be held up to the light by the NCAA Selection Committee. “You’re not going to win all of them. You have to win your home games and steal some on the road. Where are they coming from? I don’t know. The league is really good.”
Added UConn head coach Dan Hurley, “For the most part, [the Big East] got so many contributions across the board. Providence was at the forefront of that by winning at Wisconsin and beating Texas Tech. We’ve won a lot of big games versus the high majors. Unlike last year when there were a lot of Quad 2 and Quad 3 games that could bury you, it feels like that any league win this year will be a good win. That’s the one benefit of crushing it during the nonconference.”
From crushing it on a national level to now looking to crush one another, Big East teams are set to walk a fine line where every win feels like you’re one step closer to being included in the coveted Field of 68. The trick will be to minimize the losing streaks because as Cooley noted, expect a few defeats along the way.
