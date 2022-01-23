WOONSOCKET — In just 11 minutes, 40 seconds of game time Saturday afternoon, Mount Academy U14 standout center Nic Whitehead’s scoring slump vanished.
The Mount St. Charles freshman had plenty of scoring chances in the team’s December games, but he struggled to find the back of the net. U14 coach Frank O’Connor juggled a couple of his lines to add some scoring depth and the move paid off in the team’s first game of 2022.
Whitehead showed the depth of his offensive-zone capabilities with a natural hat trick in the opening 11:40 against Seacoast Performance Academy. Mount couldn’t build on Whitehead’s fantastic first period and was forced to work for the victory that was finally sealed when Whitehead found linemate Egan Beveridge for an insurance goal with two minutes left in a 6-4 victory at Adelard Arena.
“It felt really good to come out of that funk, that’s for sure,” Whitehead said. “Like coach said, I was in a little bit of a funk for some time,
but now I feel like I’ve really improved over the last few weeks and it showed out there on the ice. To be honest with you, I’m just happy we won the game. It felt good to get the hat trick early and also get the win.”
“Whitehead is, number one, a fantastic kid and he’s learning how to play a full two-way game,” O’Connor said. “He’s been off the scoresheet for a little while and so we moved things around a little and it gave him some jump today. I’d be hard pressed to find someone who can skate the way he can and shoot the puck the way he can. His skill set is through the roof and his hockey IQ is getting better every day.
Mount (30-8-3) snapped a two-game losing streak with Saturday’s victory, as it looks to hold on to the No. 4 national ranking according to MyHockeyRankings.com. Seacoast, which is ranked 64th in the country, will host Mount to finish off the weekend this afternoon.
O’Connor hopes his team plays more like it did in the first period and most of the final period than it played in a lackluster middle period. The home side outshot Seacoast 16-2 after one period, but it was a one-goal game after two periods thanks to a pair of superb goals from Kagen Langlois.
“It’s been a constant for us and our leadership group knows that we have to continue to work on that and we will take care of it,” O’Connor said. “We have goals in this room and I would be hard pressed to see something like that happen to us again.”
Whitehead needed just 4:06 to give Mount a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Orlando native took a pass from Beveridge and ripped a shot past Walter Jimenez from the left circle. Whitehead’s favorite goal was his second, which came at 8:47 when Smithfield native Marco Senerchia played a perfect stretch pass to the opposite blue line where Whitehead corralled the puck, turned and scored on a breakaway.
Senerchia, who was the standout player on the Mount Junior High state title team last year, is quickly developing into a reliable middle-pair defenseman for O’Connor.
“Today was the most confident I’ve seen him all year,” O’Connor said. “He’s moving pucks, he’s playing physical and he has good gaps. He’s adding an offensive element that you saw today. His progress is really skyrocketing. We’ve been working with him every day and we didn’t give him with opportunities, he’s earned them through hard work.”
Whitehead’s third goal was all about his leadership – and plenty of skill. He normally takes faceoffs, but on an offensive-zone draw, he slid to the right wing and allowed Beveridge to handle the draw. The New Hampshire native won it clean and Whitehead unleashed a one-timer into the net.
Even though he’s from Orlando and played bantam hockey for Florida Alliance last season, Whitehead isn’t fazed by the current polar temperatures. The freshman’s father is originally from Montreal and Whitehead has made plenty of trips north of the border to see family.
“This type of weather feels like home for me, but I do love Florida,” Whitehead said. “I love being up here and dorm life with the boys is obviously the best. Being around the boys in school and being on the ice every day is all you need.”
Outside of a Liam Kilfoil goal, the second period was a complete disaster for Mount. The hosts committed three penalties and were made to pay on one of them when Seacoast scored a delayed-penalty effort. Langlois sandwiched a pair of superb finishes around a goal by Nolan Beauchain.
Jack Kennedy extended the lead to two with a power-play finish 6:21 into the third period, but Seacoast answered with a Zach Holeschek finish at 11:27. Whitehead found Beveridge for an insurance goal with 1:58 left to finally secure a much-needed victory.
“He can do it all and never complains about anything,” O’Connor said. “We love that.”
