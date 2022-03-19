WIN-WIN SCENARIO: Mass Rivals products Reeves, Burton meet with Sweet 16 berth on the line

BUFFALO – Tom Nelson had just jumped onto the New York State Thruway when his phone rang early Friday afternoon.
Considering the intriguing storyline that awaits Saturday at 6:10 p.m. from inside KeyBank Center, Nelson could have flown up here courtesy of Cloud Nine airlines. There’s floating on air, then you have the pride that washes over you upon realizing you will be on-site to watch two players who mean a great deal on a personal level square off for the right to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
“My dream was for them to play each other,” Nelson told the Call/Times. “It’s going to be a great game between two kids who I have spent a lot of time with.”
In the Providence College camp, Nelson has a proud pupil in senior guard A.J. Reeves. The relationship began when Reeves was in eighth grade and continued during his prep school days at Brimmer & May Academy and running with the Mass Rivals AAU program.
The “Round of 32” opponent that the Friars are looking to get past also features a player of tug-at-your-heartstrings importance to Nelson. Richmond junior Tyler Burton’s name is positioned near the top of the scouting report – he leads the Spiders in scoring (16.4 ppg) and rebounding (7.8). Similar to Reeves, Burton hooped it up for Mass Rivals under Nelson’s watch.
Nelson went to work firming up his plans for Buffalo the moment the horn sounded and PC defeated South Dakota State in Thursday’s NCAA opener. A few hours later, Burton and the Spiders bounced Iowa. Hello, state of New York as well as state of nirvana.
“We start out with these kids when they’re 13, 14, 15 years old with these dreams in mind … to be in March Madness,” said Nelson. “It doesn’t get much better than to have two of your guys going against each other. It’s big time.”
Reeves and Burton never joined forces on the same Mass Rivals team – grade-wise, the former was one year ahead. They did practice against one another plenty of times with Burton relishing the opportunity to lock horns against Reeves, who ended up as a consensus top-50 prospect among Class of 2018 high school prospects.
“A.J. had become a little bit of a status symbol and Tyler was aspiring to get to that point,” said Nelson. “Tyler was a bit of a late bloomer and was always coming on, but every time A.J. came back to work, he would say, ‘Oh my God.’ He could see the improvement and the confidence that Tyler had in his game. He kept getting bigger and longer and kept on playing harder and harder.
“A.J. knew Tyler was going to be good. There was mutual respect,” added Nelson. “A.J. was making sure the younger guy knew his place. Tyler was looking to get better and always ready to guard A.J. It was always healthy competition.”
Speaking 1-on-1 with the Call/Times, Burton noted that he didn’t look up to Reeves in a similar fashion to a little brother aspiring to the feats reached by his big brother.
“We were so close,” said Burton. “Being around a top-50 guy … it’s a blueprint that’s right in front of you. It’s someone you can talk to and ask questions versus being a kid looking up to somebody. I saw A.J.’s work ethic every single day.”
Respect was also conveyed by Reeves on Friday when asked about Burton while sitting at the podium alongside Friar teammates Andrew Fonts, Jared Bynum, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler, and Al Durham.
“We got here and I saw that [the Spiders] were in Buffalo, too, and it was a potential
match-up between the two of us, I told Tyler that he’s got to win [the Round of 64 game against Iowa]. You know how huge this would be for the Rivals?” said Reeves. “Our relationship is strong. I can’t wait to get out there and play against my brother.”
Nelson painted Saturday’s ideal scene for Reeves and Burton.
“I would love to see Tyler go out and electrify the crowd and get another double-double. I would love to see A.J. have one of those nights like he’s had [at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center]. It’s a great stage for them to put on a show,” said Nelson. “One of them is going to the Sweet 16. It’s a bonus no matter which way it goes.”
***
Burton’s father Quinton played in the NCAA Tournament for Providence in 1989 and 1990. Now the son finds himself in the position of needing to go through his dad’s school to keep Richmond’s NCAA dream alive.
“What are the odds that something like this happens?” said Tyler Burton. “What are the odds that my dad went to Providence and we end up playing them to make a serious run in this tournament? I don’t think you can write that script any better.”
The Friars were heavily involved in recruiting Tyler Burton coming out of high school. The Uxbridge native who attended Connecticut’s Marianapolis Prep took two official visits – Providence and Richmond. Speaking Friday, PC head coach Ed Cooley said he gave Burton a big hug after Richmond topped Iowa.
“First of all, he has a great family. Quinton being a Friar, I'm sure blood is a little thicker than water in this game, but it's been a real pleasure to see Tyler’s growth and see how much he’s improved,” said Cooley. “He has definitely earned the right to be here. I'm very happy for him and very proud of him.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
