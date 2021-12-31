WINNING COMBINATION: PC Friars beating opponents at free-throw line

PROVIDENCE – With a 12-1 record and 2-0 start to Big East play, now seems as good a time as any to shed some light on the winning combination that you might say is a direct correlation to the hot start to the season enjoyed by the Providence Friars.
As of Thursday, PC has made 279 trips to the free-throw line. Among Big East participants, only Xavier (280) and UConn (291) have been to the charity stripe more times.
Now let’s shift the focus to another free-throw-related area that’s also seen the Friars come up nothing but aces. Including Wednesday’s 70-65 win over Seton Hall, PC has permitted the opposition to hoist up 175 attempts at the line. Do some quick calculating and you’ll see a significant difference between the number of free throws attempted by Providence compared to the number of free throws allowed – a differential of 105 to be exact.
There’s no other conclusion to draw other than the Friars have mastered the art of initiating contact while not fouling on the other end. Supporting evidence comes when noticing PC has made 199 free throws while the opposition’s make total stands at 121. It’s also worth pointing out that Providence is averaging 15.3 points per game from the line. Those wearing different color jerseys are scoring 9.3 ppg from the line.
Looking back at last season, PC only outscored the opposition by 15 points at the free-throw line. Basically, it proved to be a wash for a team that finished with a win-loss record of exactly .500 (13-13). There was no advantage to be gained, not when the Friars averaged 13 points at the line compared to 12.4 ppg for the other side.
Free-throw differential for this year’s PC squad played a major role as recently as the Seton Hall game. The Friars ended up outscoring the Pirates by five points at the free-throw line (14 to 9), a stat that can be attributed to Al Durham making successful conversions on a pair of 1-and-1 bids inside the game’s final 14 seconds.
Is it a coincidence that the final margin of victory ended up being five points?
“We’ve made it a point of emphasis with this group to attack the rim and attack the paint. Our goal is to always make more [free throws] than what the other team attempts per game. We feel that’s a big stat,” said PC coach Ed Cooley. “If you make more than what someone attempts, that means you’re controlling the game and means you’re in attack mode and playing at the rim as much as you can. It’s been something we’ve been fortunate to do.
“Trying to play without fouling has always been a point of emphasis. Hopefully we can continue to do that,” added Cooley.
Providence heads out for a two-game Midwest Big East swing – Saturday at DePaul, next Tuesday at Marquette – with only one game to date where the opposition outscored the Friars at the free-throw line. No, it wasn’t the Virginia game. Wisconsin nipped the Friars by two at the line (13 to 11), yet PC finished that game – a 63-58 win – with more attempts than the host Badgers (19 to 17).
Closing the books on the 2021 portion of the season, there’s no question that one of the finer points stressed by Cooley has yielded substantial fruit. The Friars have played 13 games and have yet to be out-attempted at the free-throw line by anyone.
“We try to be aggressive the whole game and go straight up in the paint so we’re not getting any foul calls on us,” said senior A.J. Reeves, a recipe that has proven to be a hit with this season’s Friars.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.