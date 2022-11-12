Winning Formula Part II on tap for the Friars concerning trips to the foul line?

PROVIDENCE – Studying the stat sheet that was distributed after the Providence Friars survived Tuesday’s season opener, one could not help but be drawn to the free-throw disparity that was the prevailing factor in the narrow escape against Rider.
Shining light on PC attempting 43 free throws compared to 10 by its opponent and outscoring the Broncs by 16, one could not resist the urge of reflecting to one of the winning formulas that saved Providence’s bacon on plenty of occasions during last season’s memorable ride.
A quick refresher. The Friars who rode the backs of the since-departed Nate Watson, A.J. Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Al Durham made 688 trips to the charity stripe (making 501).
Now let’s shift the focus onto another area where last year’s group came up aces. PC permitted the opposition to hoist up 529 attempts (connecting 368 times).
Do some quick calculating and you’ll see a stark difference between the number of free throws attempted by Providence compared to the number of free throws allowed – a differential of 159 to be exact. The same dominant theme can be applied when noted the Friars outscored their opponents at the line by a substantial margin – 501 makes compared to 368 translates to 133 more points in PC’s favor.
Granted, you never want to make too much out of a single game, especially when it’s the first one of the season and you’re seeking to draw similarities based on a season’s worth of data. As Ed Cooley reminded everyone on Tuesday night, Providence is breaking in a slew of new players. For now, it remains open season regarding the challenge of coalescing a team. Another opportunity to grow takes place Saturday night when PC hosts Northeastern (8 o’clock tip).
As for whether the ingredients are in place for a possible encore performance regarding the Friars, free throws, and drawing fouls while limiting the fouls, who better to have a conversation with regarding said topics than with one of the few returning players.
“Last year, guys like Al and Jared [Bynum] knew where the fouls were going to come at certain parts of the game. That’s just IQ along with positioning and how hard you play,” forward Ed Croswell told the Call/Times on Tuesday night.
Focusing on this Friar incarnation, Bryce Hopkins’ first game in a Providence uniform featured 16 trips to the free-throw line – a clear-as-day sign that his teammates recognized that it didn’t matter who in a Rider uniform was responsible for checking him. The sophomore had the matchups that worked in his favor. Plus, he wasn’t shying away from drawing contact.
The 16 attempts by Hopkins would have been a single-game high had he been in the fold last season – Watson and Durham each attempted 13 FTs in a single contest.
“We exploited that matchup,” Croswell said about Hopkins parading to the line. “He kept playing hard and got the defense out of position.”
“I feel that’s an important part of my game … getting into the paint off the bounce,” said Hopkins, responding to a question during Tuesday’s postgame press conference. “They were playing up on me and I responded by being more aggressive.”
Asked about the Friars committing 15 fouls over 40 intense minutes against Rider, Croswell felt it was simply the result of everyone locking in.
“Honestly, I was proud of my teammates for not fouling and trying to play solid defense,” said Croswell. “It’s hard, especially for young guys like Hopkins and [Devin Carter]. They’re not as experienced, but for them not to foul in certain situations was very key. We showed a lot of maturity.”
Of the nine players who logged minutes for Providence on opening night, only one did not make a trip to the line. Hopkins may have been the clubhouse leader in attempts, but Carter (eight attempts) and Croswell (seven attempts) deserve recognition for pinning the Rider defense on its heels.
“We just played harder than the other team. It helped us get to the line which ultimately won the game for us,” said Croswell.
As for taking a page out of the 2021-22 Providence edition that in some regards lived at the free-throw line, Croswell believes there’s no shortage of prospective candidates on this year’s roster in seeking to replicate one of the formulas that led to last season’s success.
“Bryce, Jared, Devin … we have a lot of pieces. Noah Locke could be that guy,” said Croswell.
