WINNING TIME: Burrillville High graduate Allie Trimble leaves school with four titles

BURRILLVILLE — What makes someone the best female athlete in school history?
Is it scoring a pair of goals to knock off the three-time reigning state hockey champions to earn the school its first girls' state title in the long history of Burrillville athletics?
Then it's Allie Trimble.
Is it scoring goals in back-to-back playoff victories to help an upset-minded soccer team stun Division II by winning the title?
Then it's Allie Trimble.
Is it helping the lacrosse team reach three straight finals and scoring five goals in your final championship game of a decorated high school career?
Then it's Allie Trimble.
“Allie Trimble is the best female athlete to ever come out of Burrillville – and I say that with confidence,” said BPBV co-op coach Cortney Lacey, who was a standout hockey player for the Broncos. “She's done more for Burrillville high school athletics than any other athlete who has ever walked the halls. We've had some very good female athletes at Burrillville High School, but I can confidently say she's done more for the school overall than anyone else.”
Trimble accrued plenty of individual honors – including being a two-time first-team All-State centerman – but what cemented her legacy as a Bronco wasn't the gaudy numbers or individual accolades, it was her insatiable appetite to win.
“I know a lot of people think about scoring this many goals or whatever, but I just wanted to win the game,” Trimble said. “Let's just beat this team.”
Trimble helped the Broncos beat plenty of teams in her four years, but there was one particularly satisfying victory and it came in her junior season at Providence College's Schneider Arena. Burrillville had won plenty of state titles in its history, but until the BPBV co-op squad took on No. 1 La Salle in the 2022 state final, no Burrillville girls' team had ever won a state title.
The Rams had won three straight state titles and had dominated the Broncos during Trimble's time at Levy Rink. All Trimble did was score both goals in the 2-1 Game 2 victory to produce one of the biggest upsets in state history.
“Winning for Burrillville is a lot about the community and the great girls I've played with for the last four years,” said Trimble, whose father, Matt, played hockey at Burrillville. “We grew up playing together and I've known them since we were like eight,
so just beating La Salle and those big schools, it just showed the community that even though we're little, we could outdo them.”
Lacey, who understands what hockey means to the people of Burrillville, said that victory engineered by Trimble and Ponaganset goalie Paige Almon still resonates from Harrisville to Pascoag.
“I met someone at Allie's graduation party who played hockey at Burrillville and he was telling me about how he was at that game and how unbelievable it was,” Lacey said. “For months after that win, the amount of text messages and phone calls and alumni – and people I didn't know that my dad knew. Any time you beat La Salle and you're from Burrillville, that's the best thing.”
Trimble and the Broncos seemed to rise to the occasion when they were massive underdogs against private schools from Providence. The No. 5 Burrillville girls' soccer team was coming off a dominant run in Division III, but they were into the 2022 Division II semifinals against No. 1 Moses Brown as big underdogs.
But there Trimble was on a cold November night in East Greenwich scoring the opening goal in what turned out to be a 2-1 victory over the Quakers. Three days later, Trimble won her final title as a Bronco when Regan Polacek and Emma Withington guided the Broncos to a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth.
“We all kept saying it, we wanted to end our senior year off with a bang and win a championship,” Trimble said. “We just kept pushing and remained calm. Upsetting a team isn't just about determination, it's about your mindset and you can't go in thinking they're better. They may be more talented, but we want it more.”
The upset victory over Portsmouth capped off an incredible run by Trimble and many of her Burrillville classmates. Stretching back to her sophomore year, when the girls' lacrosse team eviscerated the rest of Division III, Trimble appeared in five division finals and she went home with a state title, a Division II title, and two Division III titles.
“I thought it was possible, but I never thought all of this would actually happen,” Trimble said. “When it started, I just wanted to keep playing and keep winning. I appreciate all of this and I'll always remember my high school years. I know everyone says college is the best years – but these have been the best years.”
Trimble said the best part about winning was doing it with girls she's known for over a decade. She played hockey and lacrosse with talented girls like Emily Allard and Katie Potter, while girls like Maddie LaSata, Marissa Pinocci, Morgan Rainville, Polacek, and Sammy Murphy have been integral to winning championships.
The storybook ending Trimble wrote for her soccer season never materialized for the rest of the school. She repeated as an all-state hockey selection after scoring 12 goals and dishing out eight assists, but her season came to a horrifying end in the final second of a semifinal loss to eventual station SCMB.
Trimble skated the puck to the blue line and just as the horn went off to signal the end of the Broncos' season, she was leveled to the ice and suffered an injured back. While her teammates were in the locker room consoling each other, Trimble was being rushed out of Schneider Arena in an ambulance.
“I was just thinking, 'This had to happen right now,' because there was like point-one seconds left,” Trimble said. “I was mad at myself because I shouldn't have tried to carry the puck up the ice and did that. I wanted to be there with my teammates, but I was being rushed off to the hospital. I'm here and healthy now.”
Trimble missed the start of the lacrosse season, but the Broncos were well on their way to a third straight division final when she returned. Burrillville never lost a game at Gledhill Field in her three seasons – and that included an incredible victory over North Kingstown to secure a share of the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed.
“She's a great athlete and will play to the final minute whether we're winning or losing and will give 100 percent no matter what,” Burrillville lacrosse coach Jen Polacek said. “That type of player will definitely be missed. She just has a winning mentality and she will do whatever she can to help the team.”
In her final game at Gledhill Field – the Division II semifinals against Cranston West – Trimble netted a hat trick. She played four semifinals on the grassy patch just behind the Broncodome and she won all four.
“So many memories being on this field,” Trimble said while striding across Gledhill Field on a warm July afternoon. “There were times during practice where I would think 'Gosh, I want to get out of here and go home.' And then there were games where you upset a team and go out after and celebrate.”
Just like in her junior year, Trimble helped the Broncos keep the Division II final with North Kingstown close. But, as was the case against Portsmouth, the No. 2 Skippers dominated the second half and made sure Trimble's final game as Bronco was a disappointing one.
The title losses, however, made Trimble appreciate everything she accomplished in her incredible career.
“Those losses definitely did make me appreciate what we did,” Trimble said. “Winning is the best feeling and not winning in your senior year is tough. Not winning made me reflect on the times we did, but I know we worked hard to get where we did. We created memories, which matters.”
The Burrillville Athletic Hall of Fame hasn't inducted any new members since 2013, but Lacey said she's going to try to build momentum toward restarting the dormant honor because “Playoff Allie” deserves to be recognized for what she's done for the school over the last four years.
“I think I really stepped up in the big games because I wanted it and I always thought that I didn't come this far not to win,” Trimble said. “I showed leadership by being a good example in those moments. I just kind of wanted it and every time I stepped out on the field I said to myself 'I just want to win this game.'
“There were nerves, but you only get four years of high school and playing sports, so I wanted to make the best of every game.”
