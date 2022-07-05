With baseball recruiting process behind him, Cumberland's LaRose focusing on what he loves

EAST PROVIDENCE – Jack LaRose will gladly attest to the fact that there is something to be said about the gift of peace of mind after spending time in the recruiting waters.
Baseball-wise, this summer represents a vast departure from the one the Cumberland native experienced at this time last year. Having arrived at a definitive conclusion regarding his post-high school plans, the rising junior who attends Bishop Hendricken is in a position where his focus can squarely shift to what happens between the white lines.
Standing 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, LaRose put a firm capper on his recruitment last October when he verballed to the same University of Connecticut program that fell one win shy of reaching this year’s College World Series. The road to providing the Huskies with a verbal commitment long before LaRose is eligible to sign a National Letter of Intent speaks volumes to how comfortable the player is with the school and vice versa.
.A shortstop who emerged as Hendricken’s closer this past season, LaRose talked about what life was like during the months leading up to making up his mind regarding UConn last Thursday prior to Upper Deck Post 14 taking on Riverside Post 10 at Pierce Field.
“For me, it was built-up pressure … talking to coaches all the time,” LaRose. “I expected it and I loved it, but to finally be able to say that I’m going to UConn … it was a weight off my shoulders. Now I can get back to playing baseball and get back to doing the thing I love without all the pressure.”
LaRose kickstarted his eventual pledge to the Huskies in a most fitting place. He attended a showcase event organized by East Coast Pro that was staged on the UConn campus.
It was his first time laying eyes on the school’s baseball facilities and establishing contact with the Connecticut coaching staff.
The Huskies were clearly intrigued and continued to track LaRose in-person at a tournament down in Georgia.
The ante continued to be raised when UConn associate head coach Jeff Hourigan started conversing with LaRose on a regular basis.
“We created a strong relationship,” said LaRose.
The entire Connecticut staff was on the Zoom call when LaRose was offered. So too were his parents John and Tracey.
“They made me feel like family,” said LaRose. “That was the separator between UConn and the other schools. They made me feel welcome. It was different from everything else.”
In LaRose’s eyes, there’s no room for confusion or interpretation when you’re that sure about something.
“I could have kept it going [recruiting-wise], but it doesn’t get much better here in New England,” said LaRose. “It was everything I had dreamed about.”
The prospect of playing college baseball relatively close to home offers the chance for LaRose’s parents to continue to see their son play in-person.
“That’s something that’s going to be special in a few years,” he said.
LaRose is rare baseball breed in that bats lefthanded but throws righthanded.
“My dad made me hit lefty hoping that it would help out down the road,” said LaRose.
A member of the Hendricken varsity program since Day 1 of his freshman year, LaRose in the summer of 2022 finds himself balancing his responsibilities with Upper Deck and L&M Baseball Club, a travel program based out of southern New England. He’s relishing the opportunity to play American Legion ball with several of his former teammates from his North Cumberland Middle School days – teammates that he considers lifelong friends like Connor Allard, Mike Bradshaw, George Sukatos, and Luke Plumer.
With the commitment process behind him, LaRose can spend his summer focusing exclusively on his passion.
“I love baseball. There’s nothing else I would rather be doing in the summer,” he said.
