PROVIDENCE — Notification came roughly 48 hours before Woonsocket High junior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan added to his throwing legacy. An assistant coach from the University of Texas track program would be on-site at Conley Stadium for Saturday’s RIIL outdoor track & field state meet.
No pressure, Tarik.
“That coach was only here for him,” noted Woonsocket head coach Marc Piette. “The eyes were on him.”
Robinson-O’Hagan is no stranger when it comes to performing in front of college coaches, but that was two years ago when no one heard of COVID-19. Regarding his own personal recruiting odyssey that no question will be fun to track in the months ahead, the stakes have been raised considerably.
“It’s come to a new level,” said Piette.
No longer is Robinson-O’Hagan an emerging talent.
He’s now a coveted recruit. The presence of a Power Five school watching every throw he took on Saturday, then talking to him after his day was officially done, tells us as much.
“The coach was glad that he came,” said Piette. “He saw everything he wanted to.”
The Texas coach witnessed Robinson-O’Hagan earn a pair of first-place finishes. He went from establishing a new outdoor state meet record in the shot put (64 feet, 10¼ inches) to owning the field in the discus (170 feet on the nose).
“He didn’t disappoint,” said Piette. “All the way around, it was a great performance.”
Robinson-O’Hagan didn’t squeak by en route to a doubling his gold-medal pleasure. He won the discuss by nearly 13 feet. In the shot put, he finished eight feet in the clear and made some history in the process. The state meet record in the shot put stood for 50 years – Lenny Rao, 1971, 62-0½ – prior to Robinson-O’Hagan taking an eraser to the first line that appears below “record holder.”
Competitors want more and that proved to be the case when Robinson-O’Hagan was asked to size up Saturday’s performance. He opened the day by placing third in the hammer throw (222-2).
“I was hoping to go 1-2 with my boy [Logan Coles, 2021 Woonsocket High graduate and University of Kentucky track commit] but we didn’t go out that way,” said Robinson-O’Hagan, who finished behind Coles [second in the hammer, 224-1] and Hendricken’s John Fay [228-9].
“Winning the other two events, I’m happy about it. I just wish the hammer could have been better,” added Robinson-O’Hagan. “I don’t like losing at all.”
Four of Robinson-O’Hagan’s six attempts in the shot put registered 60 or more feet. No question, the display of strength helped to validate decision made by the Texas coach to see him in-person.
“Honestly, I wasn’t even aware that I was going for the meet record. My coach was more like, ‘Show up and do what you do,’” said Robinson-O’Hagan. “I wasn’t overthinking it in the shot put. Everything came out smooth.”
Piette labeled the discuss as Robinson-O’Hagan’s most inconsistent event. His first toss traveled 164-10, a mark that would have earned him a state title regardless of how he fared in each of the five throws that followed. The throw that traveled 170 feet came on his sixth and final throw.
“When he hits ‘em, he can hit ‘em,” said Piette, who told his star pupil that someone from Texas was flying in.
“I don’t want to surprise anyone when it comes to that stuff,” said Piette. “He did great.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.