PROVIDENCE – When Michael Ferranti caught wind of a potential opportunity involving Providence College Athletics and the NCAA’s stance concerning Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), his mind was filled with endless possibilities.
The President/CEO of Coast to Coast Promotional Products – located in Cranston – Ferranti and his company have worked closely with PC over the past two decades. During the past 10 years, Coast to Coast has served as the official promotional products company for the Friars.
“They knew they could trust us because we’re going to do the right thing in every way,” Ferranti said.
From being on the same page with PC with respect to important intangibles such as ethics and work ethic, Ferranti’s vision of taking the lead in relation to NIL was embraced by the college officials. He also placed a premium on assembling a team that would help the school’s student-athletes navigate endorsement deals – one of the more pressing issues facing college sports today.
Officially launched Thursday, the Friar Family Collective is a third-party agency for NIL deals for PC Student-Athletes. At the helm is Ferranti who hired four individuals with firsthand knowledge of what makes PC Athletics tick – mainly because each person worked at PC before joining the collective.
The Friar-themed team assembled by Ferranti that will be at the forefront of a separate arm in affiliation with Coast to Coast Promotional Products includes Alex Vescera (President) Mike Higgins (Vice President), Brian Catinella (General Manager) and Susan Wagner (Director of Operations).
“They were easy hires. I knew their character and work ethic. You knew what you were getting,” Ferranti said. “We have such a passion for Providence College and the athletes. We’re very excited to be able to interact and work with them.”
To join the NIL marketplace race with the college’s endorsement means the collective has permission to use Friar trademarks and logos.
“Not all collectives are endorsed by the colleges they claim to be associated with. That’s why we thought we were a natural fit given our history and understanding of how the athletic department works and its vision,” Catinella said. “As a team, we want to make sure we’re acting within how Providence College wants to be represented to the public.”
The NCAA launched its NIL policy in July 2021. The Friar Family Collective was founded to create an avenue for student-athletes to receive NIL compensation and build their personal brands by making contributions to businesses in the local communities while providing guidance and exposure.
“We’re looking at it as a multi-revenue stream to benefit the student-athletes with [the Friar Family Collective] going out on behalf of them,” Vescera said.
The Collective plans to offer a subscription service and set it up for general fans to give monthly contributions. In return, they'll be privy to exclusive gear and autograph items. For the right price point, contributions made by businesses to the Collective will translate into exclusive appearances and interactions with the Friar student-athletes.
“The best interests of Providence and its student-athletes are central to the Friar Family Collective and its members,” said Providence College Athletic Director Steve Napolillo in a quote that accompanied Thursday’s press release. “I look forward to the Friar Family Collective giving our student-athletes an opportunity to maximize their name image and likeness in this new college landscape.
For more information, visit friarfamilynil.com.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
