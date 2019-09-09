WEST WARWICK — An unfamiliar yet welcoming sight was unfolding at the West Warwick High soccer field on Monday afternoon, one that has been in the making for several years now.
The Wizards were winning a soccer match.
On the heels of several dormant seasons that saw them hover near the cellar of the D-II standings, West Warwick has jumpstarted the 2019 campaign by winning two of their first three contests. Their latest victory came in convincing fashion on Monday afternoon as the Wizards dispatched of Burrillville 3-0.
Elijah Calzada and Nathan Flor each scored in the opening half, with Calzada adding an assist to his resume as well, while Spencer Godfray rounded out the win with a goal partway through the second half in the 53rd minute that helped seal the shutout victory.
Adrian Valdez and Kyle DaSilva each had an assist, while Alex Johnson recorded 10 saves in net for the home team.
While it is still early, the 2019 season has already proven to be a drastic improvement for West Warwick.
Last year at this time, not only were the Wizards still winless, but they would continue to be so all the way until October 4 when a 3-0 win over Mount St. Charles provided at least some partial relief for what proved to be an otherwise antagonizing season.
Coach Mike Grandchamp already knows that this year will be different.
“They came to play. We had a great preseason. We had two great scrimmages, we beat Coventry in the Injury Fund,” he said highlighting some of the team’s already promising signs for a strong year.
Their one loss to this point has come at the hands of Cranston East, a club Grandchamp considers to be among the elite in their division.
“The score didn’t reflect the way we played,” he said of his club’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Thunderbolts.
Since then, they have gone on to post a 2-1 win over Cranston West followed by Monday’s 3-0 shutout against Burrillville.
“They’re blending together, but we’ve got a long road ahead,” said Grandchamp. “As you know, the last few years, we’ve been at the bottom, so this year, we’re looking to get to the top.”
The hunger that exists among the senior class in particular is what he hopes ultimately powers the Wizards into the postseason.
“I have a veteran senior and junior group that took their lickings the last few years,” he said.
All three of Monday’s goals were scored by seniors, with a bit of an edge added to the last one.
Godfray, after being relegated to the sidelines for several minutes by his head coach, made his presence felt immediately upon return, scoring the team’s third goal on a header in the 53rd minute of play to extend the home team’s lead to 3-0.
In a match that saw plenty of back and forth banter, the Wizards were the ones pressing for more goals down the stretch, not wanting to let up at any stage, even though the three they had already scored proved to be more than enough.
On the other end, the Broncos (0-1-1) were consumed by one constant emotion though out the day: frustration.
“The score speaks for itself. They earned it. I think our kids had a bad game today,” coach Mark Gilchrist said.
Brady Tupper had a solid outing in goal, recording eight saves, but not much else was left for the visitors to feel good about, including the playing surface.
“I think the field was different,” Gilchrist said. “It was short and narrow and the grass was long. I think that was tilted to their advantage because they’re used to their home field. Other than that, I think (West) Warwick played a good game,” he said.
Co-captains Eric Broderick and Sam DeRotto attempted to fire up the team though out the course of the match, but the Broncos could never get in sync on offense as time slowly ticked away.
While crediting the Wizards for a game well-played, Gilchrist was less complimentary of the officiating, particularly as it pertained to the home team’s second goal of the day, scored by Flor. Gilchrist, along with the rest of the Broncos bench felt that it was clearly offside, but the refs did not.
“A couple questions on the calls to be honest with you,” Gilchrist said. “I think if you’re in an offside position, you’re offside. That second goal, in my opinion was offside.”
Still in the end, the Wizards were the better team on the day.
“They earned that win. I think our boys played terrible today. It was just one of those days. We didn’t practice over the weekend, but from now on, we are,” Gilchrist stated.
The Broncos will seek to pick up their first win of the year at home on Thursday when they host Westerly at 4 p.m. The Wizards return to action tomorrow as they head down to Chariho to take on the Chargers at 6 p.m.
INSISIENGMAY SHINES
WOONSOCKET — The Woonsocket boys soccer team was in position to win its first game of the season when Silas Insisiengmay finished off his hat trick 10 minutes into the second half of Monday’s Division III contest against Johnston.
The Panthers, however, had a response and the teams each walked away with a point after a 3-3 tie.
Woonsocket (0-1-1 Division III) also received an assist from Kyle Siryphanno, while goalie Jayson Inthansane made six saves. Johnston received four saves from goalie Ryan Lavoie.
The Novans host Exeter-West Greenwich Wednesday afternoon.
NORTHMEN EARN TIE
NORTH SMITHFIELD — With leading scorer Bryan Decelles on the bench battling cramps, the North Smithfield boys soccer team needed someone to step up late in Monday night’s Division II contest against Mt. Hope.
After being outplayed for long stretches of the contest, the Northmen walked away with a point when Danny Beauchemin corralled a Kyle Alves pass and slotted a shot past goalie Matthew Terciero with nine minutes remaining to earn his team a 1-1 tie.
“We’re going to get every team’s best shot and we can’t take any games off - especially against the top teams,” North Smithfield coach Eric Korytkowski said. “When you get outplayed like we did in the first half, it wears on you. To get the equalizer with our guys going down shows we’re going to fight.”
Mt. Hope 0 1 – 1
North Smithfield 0 1 - 1
First half – No scoring.
Second half – MH, Nathan Silveria (penalty kick), 60:00; NS, Danny Beauchemin (Kyle Alves), 71:00.
Saves – MH, Matthew Terciero (4 saves); NS, Cam Ferra (5 saves).
