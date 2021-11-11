Woonsocket All-American thrower Robinson-O'Hagan opts to become a Rebel with a cause

WOONSOCKET – If you happened to attend Sunday’s Division I high school football playoff game between Woonsocket and Burrillville, you received a preview of coming attractions regarding the college where Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan plans to take his All-American throwing talents.
Plain as day, the talented senior sported a towel with shades of red intertwined with navy blue – a display that made him stand out considering the maroon-dominant uniform he was wearing.
It was clear that Robinson-O’Hagan had made up his mind, thus he gladly indulged anyone whose curiosity was piqued as the pigskin battle between his Villa Novans and the Broncos ranged on.
“The way I cut the towel, I wanted people to realize my choice. You get the first sneak peek,” said Robinson-O’Hagan. “A lot of people asked about the towel. If they didn’t know what it was, I just didn’t tell them. You would have to wait until Wednesday.”
For the folks who had been following closely the track & field recruiting journey that Robinson-O’Hagan had been on, they fully understood the symbolism behind the towel. He was fully committed to the University of Mississippi – aka Ole Miss.
“My football teammates, they were souped up when they saw the towel,” he said. “Even the Burrillville kids were excited.”
The excitement level was raised several decibels Wednesday afternoon when Robinson-O’Hagan was dressed head to toe in Ole Miss gear. Surrounded by parents Dwayne Sr. and Keila along with younger brother Lyrik, Robinson-O’Hagan sat at a table inside the high school’s Saravia Gymnasium. Hats representing the colleges that had made Robinson-O’Hagan’s top three schools were in plain sight, yet all became crystal clear when the big man stood up, unzipped his sweatshirt, and revealed a No. 10 Ole Miss football T-shirt with Eli Manning’s name emblazoned on the back.
Like Manning, Robinson-O’Hagan hopes to make a name for himself in SEC Country. The decision to go with Ole Miss over Kentucky and Cincinnati came down to a bond that was developed over several years with John Smith, his future college coach. Smith came onto the scene not long after Robinson-O’Hagan cleared 60 feet in the shot put as a sophomore.
“They were the school that fit me perfectly,” said Robinson-O’Hagan. “Coach Smith would constantly check in. He was loyal as were the coaches from the other schools in my final group, but [Smith] was the guy.”
Robinson-O’Hagan went on an official visit to Ole Miss the weekend of Oct. 23-24. He was in the stands the night the Rebels beat LSU in college football, a victory where the school’s proud tradition of shouting “Hotty Toddy” at every conceivable turn lasted well into the night. A few days after returning home, Robinson-O’Hagan arrived at a decision that doubled as a major weight off his shoulders.
“My mom came with me to Ole Miss. We talked about the visits [to Kentucky and Cincinnati], then we talked about my point of view about Ole Miss,” said Robinson-O’Hagan.
When Robinson-O’Hagan checked out Kentucky, he met up with former Villa Novan standout Logan Coles, who’s gearing up for his freshman season on the throwing circuit for the Wildcats. Older brother Dwayne – a former Woonsocket High basketball star – also accompanied him on the visit to the SEC school that’s located in the Bluegrass State.
“The way my recruiting was set up, Ole Miss was at a bit of a disadvantage because I had Logan at Kentucky,” said Robinson-O’Hagan. “I needed those visits to really see where I would best fit.”
The recruiting visits were arranged around Robinson-O’Hagan’s commitment to the Woonsocket football program. Now, he can focus on leaving it all out there as part of his final go-around on the high school throwing circuit.
As an aside, the decision made by Robinson-O’Hagan means that the Northern Division track & field scene will have three alums competing in the SEC next season. Besides Coles, there’s former Lincoln High standout Kyle Moison at Auburn.
“People aren’t going around asking me where I’m going. Everyone now knows. I can peacefully throw without worrying about injuries or losing offers,” said Robinson-O’Hagan. “It’s a relaxing feeling right now.”
Standing next to Woonsocket High throwing coach Marc Piette, Robinson-O’Hagan rattled off a list of goals he would like to accomplish before taking his talents to the collegiate throwing circle.
“The goal is to get over 80 [feet] in the weight, 70 [feet] in the shot, and get over 240 [feet] in the hammer,” said Robinson-O’Hagan.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.