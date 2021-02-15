PROVIDENCE – Maybe it was the luck of the draw. Perhaps the order to Sunday’s Boys Large Division weight throw was purposely done with Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan following Woonsocket High teammate Logan Coles as the preliminary throws gave way to the main event.
Having unleashed a throw that traveled a season-best 76 feet, 7½ inches, Coles overtook his fellow Villa Novan for the top spot. Robinson-O’Hagan, however, still had one more throw.
Standing in the same circle that Coles had occupied moments earlier, Robinson-O’Hagan caught himself as he prepared to fully contort his hulking body. His second crack at seeing if he could top Coles resulted in a lengthy toss that for a fleeting moment seemed to have a chance to rival the 76-7½ mark.
Alas, the throw soared out of bounds. A junior, Robinson-O’Hagan flashed a big smile as he walked over to congratulate Coles.
The top two high school weight throwers in the country lived up to the billing with Coles grabbing gold while Robinson-O’Hagan took home second. The throw that earned Robinson-O’Hagan said distinction came on his first try of Sunday’s meet inside the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house (74-9).
Like the University of Kentucky-bound Coles, Robinson-O’Hagan cleared 70 feet four times on Sunday.
“Coming into the meet, the goal was to throw as far as I could,” said Coles. “We didn’t have a lot of practice this past week. It was myself and Tarik in there every single day. We’re always productive and know how to get stuff done.”
The Woonsocket pair quickly transitioned to the shot put circle with Robinson-O’Hagan breezing his way to the individual title – 59-0¾ compared to the 50-3 produced by runner-up finisher Max Rome of North Kingstown. Coles fouled out and did not score.
In the Cumberland camp, junior long-distance ace Henry Dennen hung tough in two separate races to earn fourth place in both the 3,000 (9:01.93) and the 1,500 (4:20.48). In both races, Dennen competed against this past fall’s 1-2 finishers in the state cross-country meet in La Salle senior (and Cumberland native) Jack McLoughlin and Bishop Hendricken senior Evan Reynolds.
The Clippers also picked up valuable points from junior Ethan Carpenter (1,000; 2:44.12) and senior Jorge Rocha (600; 1:28.14) en route to placing fourth in the team race (37 points). Woonsocket came in fifth (28 points).
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
LARGE DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
BOYS
At Providence Career & Technical Academy field house
Sunday
Team standings
1). La Salle 128; 2). Bishop Hendricken 105; 3). North Kingstown 57; 4). Cumberland 37; 5). Woonsocket 28; 6). Cranston West 26; 7). Central 22; 8). Mount Pleasant 18; 9). Coventry 9; 10). Toll Gate 4.
Local placements
4x800: 4. Cumberland (Wheaton Harvey, Will Henson, Brendan Johnson, Shane Johnson) 8:53.15.
3,000: 4. Henry Dennen (Cumberland) 9:01.93.
1,500: 4. Dennen 4:20.49; 6. John Walker 4:24.82.
600: 2. Jorge Rocha (Cumberland) 1:28.14.
300: 4. Jeb Gibson (Cumberland) 38.71.
1,000: 2. Ethan Carpenter (Cumberland) 2:44.12.
4x400: 4. Cumberland (Rocha, Carpenter, Dennen, Owen Molis) 3:49.79.
Shot put: 1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (Woonsocket) 59-0¾.
Weight throw: 1. Logan Coles (Woonsocket) 76-7½; 2. Robinson-O’Hagan 74-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.