Woonsocket High alum Ke'Vaughn Davis delivers breakout performance for Worcester State football team

Ke’Vaughn Davis made major headlines on the gridiron this past Friday night. A 2018 graduate of Woonsocket High School, Davis produced eye-popping numbers that prompted a double take.
Listed as a 6-foot-1 wide receiver, Davis hauled in 11 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns for Division III Worcester State University. Talk about a supersized performance for someone who appeared in his first organized football game at any level in nearly four years – one of those stories behind the story of an unforgettable outing.
“He’s probably one of the most talented kids I’ve ever coached when it comes to raw ability,” said Charlie Bibeault, Woonsocket High football head coach.
Davis was recruited by Worcester State during his senior year at Woonsocket. He also played basketball and initially traveled down that road regarding that specific sport after his time as a Villa Novan was over. Quincy College in Massachusetts was the first stop after high school.
Davis wasn’t there for long.
“I just had the urge to play football,” said Davis. “Instead of finishing my freshman year [at Quincy College], I took the rest of the semester off and moved to South Carolina.”
The mission of finding a school that agreed with Davis became complicated.
“I couldn’t do it because it was too far from home,” he said when reached Saturday. “I came back and went to CCRI.”
The mission of getting his academic house in order saw Davis cross paths with Bibeault, who by happenstance was taking classes at CCRI.
“I would see him in the hallway and grab him and have lunch with him,” said Bibeault. “It was the definition of a full circle.”
It’s now 2020 and Davis has succeeded in straightening out his grades and been accepted by Worcester State. Due to COVID-19, the Lancers sat out the 2020 season. It was a decision that put Davis’ football dreams on hold for a bit longer.
Fast forward to this summer with Bibeault one day driving Davis up to Worcester State. As much as Bibeault was thrilled to see things falling into place, he also knew that Davis had a long road ahead.
“He thought he was at the top of the depth chart,” said Bibeault.
There was optimism that Davis could prove to be a quick study.
“He’s definitely been running routes and playing 7-on-7,” said Bibeault.
Davis commutes each day to Worcester State. Working all summer, he was able to purchase a 2008 Honda Accord.
“Since the drive is roughly 30 minutes, I ended up buying my own car. I actually bought it the first day of practice,” said Davis. “I told the coach I was sorry for being late but the only way I’m going to make it is if I get this car. That’s going to be my ride for the rest of the year.”
Armed with the mindset of emerging as Worcester State’s No. 1 receiver, Davis went right to work to make that a reality.
“I knew I had to do anything I could. I couldn’t be lazy. Nothing was given to me. I’m paying to go to school so I have to give it my all,” said Davis. “I put my head down and said to myself that this is it right here. It’s a moment I’ve been waiting for.”
The challenge of keeping up with the demands of the Worcester State coaching staff was not for the faint of heart.
“It was two weeks where we started at eight in the morning and didn’t stop until 10 o’clock at night,” said Davis, who’s studying computer science. “It was a little difficult to catch on to the plays at first. There’s so much being thrown at you. It was crazy, but I stayed on top of my stuff.”
Lining up in the slot for Worcester State has helped bring out even more confidence for an individual who always believed in his ability to make plays once the football is in his hands.
“In high school, I was used to playing on the outside,” said Davis. “Now, I can create space and find the open spots. Going across the middle and taking hits are big things, but I’m not scared. There’s so much open field.”
Davis’ second touchdown Friday saw him cover 76 yards and helped to give Worcester State a 20-3 lead in the third quarter. The Lancers ended up dropping a 38-20 decision to WPI.
“I told [quarterback Aaron Moses-Williams] that the middle of the field is wide open. He just had to lead me a little bit,” said Davis before describing his lengthy jaunt to the end zone. “I took off, put my head down, then looked up and saw the ball was coming. Once I caught it and realized no one on defense was around, I was like, ‘I’m gone.’
“I had been waiting for this moment for too long. The last time I played football, I was 17. Now I’m 21,” added Davis. “My confidence is sky high.”
A stat-stuffing game like the one Davis enjoyed, “can help me going forward and know that I’m meant to be here. This is what I’m meant to do.”
Davis is back where he belongs – back on the football field.
