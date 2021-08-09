Woonsocket High senior proved key force in "We Not Me" football camp

WOONSOCKET – It’s not the head coach who is the generator behind the inaugural “We Not Me” football camp that’s scheduled this Saturday (Aug. 14) at Barry Field.
Per Woonsocket High grid boss Charlie Bibeault, the credit goes to one of his Villa Novan seniors for planting the seed.
Following a recent summer practice, Bibeault was approached by senior-to-be Jaiden Milatmouk. A wide receiver/linebacker who was part of Woonsocket’s back-to-back Division II Super Bowl squads of 2018 and 2019, Milatmouk had this grand idea of staging a non-tackle/skill-building camp that would connect the current crop of Novan players with the next generation of up-and-comers.
“I would do all the groundwork as far as filling out the paperwork and getting the insurance,” was what Bibeault told Milatmouk.
If Milatmouk could assemble the coaching staff, this intriguing endeavor had an excellent shot of matriculating down the field. By coaches, we’re talking about Milatmouk’s teammates – players who once walked the walk and talked the talk as the those representing the target audience the Novans were seeking to reach.
The sale’s pitch delivered by Milatmouk to his fellow Woonsocket gridders was well heeded.
“He got two to three coaches for [each of the seven position groups] … all guys who played with the [Woonsocket] Redskins growing up,” Bibeault shared. “I’ve been preaching this ‘We Not Me’ and it’s awesome to see it sink in with the kids. It shows the brotherhood and family structure that we stress is there.
“They’re getting the bigger picture of what we’re trying to do here,” added Bibeault. “Jaiden was taken under his wing by [former WHS standout Emmanuel Gomes, now playing football at URI] and now he’s looking to do the same.”
With one important step achieved, Bibeault implored his group of players-turned-instructors to start thinking like salesmen. Why would I want to attend this one-day camp? That was the task awaiting several Novan players when they visited a Woonsocket Redskins practice this past Monday night at Dionne Track.
“They were a little nervous, but I told them that if they’re going to coach these kids, you’ve got to be familiar with them. As long as you speak with passion, you’ll be fine,” said Bibeault. “It ended up being a good experience on both sides.”
It ended up being good in the sense that Bibeault now finds himself adjusting the projection of anticipated “We Not Me” participants for a second time.
“Originally, we were expecting to get 20-25 kids. Right now, we’re at 25. It started to pick up after we went to go talk with the kids,” he said. “Hopefully we can get to 35. It’s good because it shows the conversations we had [with the Redskins players] really sank in. They were motivated afterwards to go to their parents and want to sign up for the camp. They want to be a part of this thing.”
The “We Not Me” camp runs from 10 am. until 1 p.m. Bibeault’s “game day” role will resemble the duties of a free safety.
“I’m pretty much supervising everything,” he said. “We’ve been helping the kids figure it out, but [members of the Woonsocket High coaching staff] will be there to help if they need us. But we want [the Villa Novan players] to ride with it and have fun. It’s going to be up to them to figure it out, but I have absolute faith they’ll be able to do that.”
Bibeault says trophies will be presented to select members from each age group (8-13). The onus of determining which camp participant walks away with a shiny keepsake will fall on the instructors who will be sporting their Woonsocket High jerseys.
“They’ll be others running the concession stand and manning the water stations and making sure everything is safe per COVID regulations. We also secured a dunk tank,” said Bibeault. “I hope it’s a great day.”
There is no cutoff date to register for the “We Not Me” camp. The cost is $20 and covers the insurance requirements and T-shirt that each camper receives.
“I’m encouraging everyone to sign up the earlier the better, but our goal is to get every kid in a camp shirt,” said Bibeault.
For those interested in signing up, contact Bibeault at (401) 864-6634.
