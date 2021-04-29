WOONSOCKET — The Woonsocket girls volleyball team would be excited If the R.I. Interscholastic League decided to move the sport back to the spring permanently.
The last time the Villa Novans advanced to a division final came in the final season the sport was played in the spring – 2004 – when Woonsocket advanced all the way to the state final before losing to Luis Carvalho’s juggernaut East Providence squad in five.
Due to the pandemic, the sport was moved to the spring this season and the Novas are back in a division final for the first time in 17 years. Led by the play of outstanding senior outside hitter Julia Bernard and her opposite, sophomore Aje’ana Coleman, the No. 2 Novans survived a rough end to the second game to defeat No. 3 Tiverton 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16 in the Division IV semifinals on Thursday night at Savaria Gymnasium.
“This win was beautiful and I knew we weren’t going to go five games with them again this time,” Bernard said. “The energy we brought to the court today was unbelievable because we wanted to win.
“The other team was a little chatty when we played them the first time and we kind of used that coming into this match. We had thoughts running through our mind, but our main focus was winning.”
“The kids came out with a bang and they felt good about themselves. They wanted it tonight,” Woonsocket coach Wayne Poitras said. “We prepared them for what Tiverton was going to do because it was the same as last time and they were ready for it this time.”
Woonsocket (10-1 Division IV) now has a chance to avenge its only loss of the regular season when they head to Rhode Island College’s Murray Center at 11 a.m. On Saturday to play No. 1 Providence Country Day. Earlier in April the Knights came up to Savaria Gymnasium and survived a five-game battle with the Novans to earn a victory.
“It’s going to be a tough game, but I believe we’re going to be ready for them this time,” Poitras said. “It was five tough games and there were quite a few games where the difference was just two points and they beat us on some bad serves by us. Both teams have gotten better. We’re going to work on some things in practice and play our best on Saturday.”
Tiverton (8-3 Division IV) actually jumped out to a 7-5 lead in the opening game, but the Novans responded with some of their best volleyball of the season to take the opening game by nine points. The key to the victory was the passing of libero Nevaeh Caro and the two outside hitters to sophomore setter Bella Mencarini (seven aces).
Woonsocket continued to play good volleyball into the second game and led 14-13 after a Caro ace. And then the Novans simply couldn’t get junior outside hitter Kaylie Cabral off the service line. The Tiger served eight straight points to help Tiverton build a 21-14 lead. Mencarini answered with her own run at the service line to put the Novans back ahead, 22-21.
Woonsocket earned a pair of game points after a hitting error, but a Woonsocket service error sparked a 4-0 Tiverton run to tie the match.
“I brought the kids into the huddle and just told them that everybody makes mistakes and you have to get out of your head,” Poitras said. “I just wanted them to clear their heads and look forward. The goal was to play one point at a time because you can’t serve and get 25 points, so just focus on the next point.”
Neither team led by more than four points in the fourth game, but when the match was begging for someone to produce a quality play to take control, it was Woonsocket’s talented outside hitters who stepped to the forefront. Bernard and Coleman combined to deliver kills on Woonsocket’s final four points to win the game.
“Julia is just outstanding and I wish I had her for four years, but I only have her for half of a year,” Poitras said. “She’s a phenomenal captain and a great player. She played well in this one.”
Woonsocket allowed the first three points in the fourth game, but the Novans worked their way back into the game and took the lead for good when junior middle hitter Jahzarah Alexis delivered back-to-back kills to put her side of 12-10. The Novans scored six straight points during the run to build a 15-10 advantage. Tiverton called a timeout to try to regain momentum, but the Novans continued to pull away to earn another shot at the Knights.
“We have to make up for our PCD game earlier in the year when we play them on Saturday,” Bernard said after delivering eight kills.
