NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli won the American League’s Manager of the Year prize in a tight finish over Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees, it was announced Tuesday night. Both received 13 first-place votes, but Baldelli got more second-place nods (13-9).
The 38-year-old Baldelli, a native of Woonsocket and graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School, is the youngest to win the award.
Baldelli and St. Louis manager Mike Shildt are the eighth and ninth managers to win this award in their first full seasons on the job.
Baldelli took over a team that won 78 games in 2018 and pushed them to 101 victories and an AL Central title. He worked tightly with Minnesota's analytics-focused front office — a shift from predecessor Paul Molitor, who won the award in 2017 — and oversaw a turnaround powered by the team's major league-record 307 home runs.
"There's really no playbook," Baldelli said. "You certainly take advantage of the resources around you, the people who you trust, you rely on them in a lot of ways. I did that in a lot of different ways."
The self-dubbed Bomba Squad thrived under Baldelli, whose big league playing career was cut short by a rare disorder that led to frequent fatigue and soft tissue injuries.
One of Baldelli's priorities was keeping players rested, a strategy that worked especially well with his catchers. Nobody started more than 73 games behind the plate for Minnesota, yet the trio of Mitch Garver, Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo combined for 48 home runs, most in the majors by any team's backstops.
Young hitters Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler had breakout seasons, Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton began to meet the weighty expectations that followed exceptional minor league careers, Nelson Cruz kept putting up big numbers and a no-name bullpen emerged as one of the most reliable in baseball.
"We have a group of young players here in Minnesota, a nucleus of young guys that were really coming into their own in a lot of ways," Baldelli said. "I think some of those guys were ready to take the next step in their career offensively, and a couple of those guys were doing that at the same time. We also complemented them with some quality, veteran players."
Rays manager Kevin Cash also earned three first-place votes and finished third. Oakland's Bob Melvin was fourth, followed by Houston's AJ Hinch and Cleveland's Terry Francona.
