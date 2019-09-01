WOONSOCKET — On a late August afternoon, Pete Antoniou sits in a comfortable chair to the left of the Woonsocket High football coach’s desk inside the Barry Field clubhouse waiting to field questions from both new and established Villa Novans – then providing the necessary answers.
As if on cue, a tall, husky lineman trudges into the coach’s office just minutes before a training-camp session and says, “I’ve got a problem.”
Apparently, there’s something wrong with the padding inside his helmet, it doesn’t fit quite right, so he asks if Antoniou can provide a remedy.
Antoniou studies, then feels, the innards for less than a minute, hands the helmet back and tells the boy he can fix it, but asks him to try to deal with it for this singular practice, as he’s busy with addressing something else. The mass of a teen grins and walks away, apparently satisfied.
Scenes like this happen umpteen times a day, virtually every week of the school year, but Antoniou – a 61-year-old retired dough maker for Wonder Bread (then in Natick, Mass.) – doesn’t care. It’s obvious he adores what he does, and admits he isn’t going anywhere.
As the WHS equipment manager for the varsity and JV football squads (not to mention caretaker for virtually the entire athletic department), he provides a crucial service to keeping them not only on the field in safe equipment but also clean uniforms.
In fact, he’s coming up on his 20th anniversary in the role, and both he and fellow staff members are astonished that much time has gone by.
“It’s amazing to think it’s been that long, but it’s become a passion of mine,” states Antoniou (pronounced Ant-ah-NEE-ooh), a native of East Africa who later emigrated to the Chicago area, then his wife Jo-Ann’s hometown of Woonsocket. “I just love the kids. I have to say I never really thought about why I do it; I don’t know. I guess I have maroon and white running through my veins.
“It’s not a thankless job, far from it,” he added. “Yeah, I get tired sometimes, but I’m not about to stop. Sometimes I feel like I want to stay home, but I have to say that feeling doesn’t last long. Once I get in my car and start driving here, I’m good to go.”
Antoniou not only is the “go-to” guy for the football program, he also serves as the equipment manager for the Novans’ boys soccer, wrestling and baseball teams; runs the scoreboard and clock during varsity and JV boys and girls hoop games, as well as volleyball matches; and aids Athletic Director Nancy Giordano in virtually anything she asks.
What makes it all the more enjoyable – besides his beloved relationships with coaches, assistants and athletes – is that Jo-Ann, a 1978 WHS graduate, is by his side most of the time. She also does tasks such as taking tickets for football, hoop, volleyball and other contests, but also acts as a confidante/team mom for most of the kids.
And both do it all without getting a paid a dime.
Call them Woonsocket Co-Volunteers of the Year. .
“I have to say that a lot of this stuff I do, I couldn’t without Jo-Ann,” he grinned, smiling into his wife’s eyes. “I’ve had two heart attacks, and ever since the first, I don’t move as well as I once did. I mean, yeah, I’ll fix the helmets and shoulder pads, but she helps out with washing the uniforms or ticket-taking.
“She even helps me with the equipment, so I don’t know where I’d be without her.”
Offered current head football coach Charlie Bibeault: “I met Pete when I was probably seven or eight years old, I was playing on the junior pee-wee team for the Woonsocket Redskins (Pop Warner football program); in fact, he gave me the first pair of shoulder pads I ever wore. I also played with (current assistants) Brett Coderre and Max Gilbert, so he suited up all of us.
“At that age, I thought he was so cool, giving us helmets and pads, and I still do,” he added. “He’s pretty much my second father. He’s been my rock. When I got the head coach job here at 26, a lot of people didn’t think I could handle it, but he did. I obviously didn’t know what it took to be a head coach, as far as suiting the kids up, ordering equipment and jerseys, getting medical supplies, but he was there for me.
“I’ve taken my personal problems to him, and he’s given me advice. Last year, we had a rough time when (senior running back) Emmanuel Gomes’ mom (Rena) passed away at our Injury Fund game. I remember, it was Aug. 31, and he was a real big help to me – and all the kids – handling that. He was almost like a minister/counselor.
“He was always ‘Uncle Pete’ to all of us kids, and he’s the same to the guys now. I don’t know if I’d be the head coach without him; I don’t even know if I’d be involved in football. I owe him much more than I could ever say, but I thank him for all he’s done for us.”
**
Antoniou admits he doesn’t like revealing much about himself, but surprisingly – on this occasion – he does.
He was born in Tanzania, but moved to Illinois in eighth grade on a student visa.
“I went to Joliet Central High School, but I had to fly back every summer because of the visa,” he noted. “Then, when the school year was about to begin, I’d fly back. I did that because my grandparents and uncle lived in Joliet, and my parents were trying to move there, too.”
While at JCHS, he decided on a whim to ask the football coaches if they needed help and – ironically – became the equipment manager. He later took on the same job for the track and wrestling programs.
“I didn’t play any sports partly because of work; my family owned a convenience store – something like a ‘7/11’ – and my uncle Jim was very strict,” he said. “He was really old-school Greek, so when I worked, it was labor. I had to bust my (tail).
“I remember my aunt Ann told my uncle once, ‘Jim, give the kid a break! He just wants to be around his friends in high school,’ and he actually listened. When I first started working there, my grandfather was my boss, and he’d have me mop the floor or stock the shelves.
“The first time I ever got paid, I was floored; it took a long time. He gave me $8 – a $5 bill and three Kennedy silver dollars. I have to say, I was happy as a pig in (mud),” he added, laughing. “That later increased to $12.”
His parents moved to the Midwest to join the family his senior year, and – upon graduation in 1975 – he wasted little time in getting a green card, which gave him U.S. citizenship excepting, he said, the right to vote. It didn’t take him long to enroll at Joliet Junior College, which lasted a year, or enlist in the U.S. Navy. That came in November 1976.
Antoniou was ordered to report to boot camp at Great Lakes, Ill., fortunately close to his “new” home, and officials stationed him in Norfolk, Va., where he eventually earned a high rank of Petty Officer Second Class (E-5).
In his six years of service aboard the USS Richard L. Pope (FFG5), he went on five deployments, two to the Mediterranean and one each to the North Atlantic, Caribbean and South America, He admitted he missed the Blizzard of ‘78, which he said hit even the upper Midwest very hard, because he was on one of his missions to the Mediterranean.
“It was cool, but you sure didn’t get much sleep,” he grinned. “You were constantly working, always on watch and doing other duties.
Before being discharged in 1982, he received the prestigious Navy Expeditionary Medal, which is given to those delivering “operations of assistance for friendly foreign nations.” At about the same time, he also met his wife-to-be, who had moved from Woonsocket to New Jersey after graduation.
“Our ship was undergoing regularly-scheduled maintenance in Philadelphia, and when we were done with work, my shipmates and I would go into south (New) Jersey to a bar called the Lakeview Inn,” he said of the first encounter in 1980. “We walked in, and she had to be the loudest person in the whole bar.
“Actually, one of my shipmates, Paul, had been talking to her so he brought her over to me, and – I have to tell you – I got weak in the knees; I have no idea why, except I was nervous,” he continued. “I will say I liked her right way. I thought she was hot; she was smokin’!
“As time went on, if I wanted to see her, I had to borrow a car, and Paul was kind enough to lend me his. I remember we went to the rodeo a few times, but we always went to the bar. I wasn’t much of a dancer, but Jo-Ann could burn up the floor.”
The couple eventually married on May 23, 1981 in Glassboro, N.J., then moved to Chicago.
“I was looking to get away from the family business, and I’ve always been an airplane enthusiast, so I got a job at O’Hare (International Airport) for Continental Express,” he said. “I was there for a while, but then I got laid off. There was no work, so we figured we had nothing to lose, so we packed up and moved here in February 1989, when our youngest boy, Nick, was three months old.”
**
The father of three – Anthony, Peter Jr. (P.J.) and the baby – immediately hooked on with Bruin Plastics of Glendale for seven years, then moved to Wonder Bread in Natick (making cupcakes) before it closed. He later worked with his brother-in-law at the Latrobe Steel distribution center in Northboro.
As for how he became re-involved with managing football equipment, that came when P.J. and Nick decided they wanted to play flag football for the Redskins, that in the late summer of 1993.
“I brought them to sign-ups, and I liked what I saw, so I decided to hitch on,” he stated. “I did some coaching with George Coderre and the Junior ‘C’ team (the eight-nine year olds), and Nick and P.J. played with Charlie (Bibeault), Brett Coderre, Max Gilbert and Zach Ouellette, Eddie’s brother. Most of those guys are now coaching the high school team; that’s how long we’ve all been together.”
Once P.J. and Nick had aged out of their eligibility and arrived at Woonsocket Highs, Antoniou approached then-Athletic Director and football coach George Nasuti to ask if he needed any help with equipment and the like.
“We knew each other, but not real well,” he said. “I asked him, and George said, ‘Sure,’ so I went to work.”
That was in 2000, and he’s been there ever since.
“When we went downstairs into the equipment room, it was not a pretty sight,” Antoniou laughed. “Everything was just shoved into places, there was stuff all over the floor. Nothing was organized; it was a mess.
“Jo-Ann and I – and my friend, Dawn Castonguay – spent three, maybe three-and-a-half weeks down there, getting things to where they should be, and when George saw it, he was, like, ‘Wow!’ He seemed really impressed. You know, after that, he never really questioned me – he let me do whatever I needed to. I have to say that made me feel awesome.”
He admits he’s missed very few football practices or games over these past 20 years. When he did, he had mighty good reasons: A pair of heart attacks, the first in 2010, the next in 2013.
“I was at work in Northboro, and I had to call Jo-Ann to come and get me,” he admitted. “She brought me to Landmark (Medical Center), and they told me right away I was lucky to be alive, that my main artery was fully blocked. They put two stents in.”
Interrupted his wife: “The first time, the doctor told him to do absolutely nothing for two weeks – no driving, no yard work, nothing. So what did Peter want to do? Get his butt over to practice to do the things he usually does. I kept telling him, ‘No!’ but he kept hassling me. I didn’t want to, it was against my better judgment, but I compromised with him.
“I said, ‘OK, Pete, I’ll drive you over, but you’re only staying an hour!’ Naturally, he’d go over by a few minutes each time, but I pretty much had him sticking to my schedule,” she added with her usual stern nod.
“The second time, he couldn’t go because the doctor wouldn’t release him. There was one Friday, though, she he was close to release, and I told the doctor Woonsocket had a game that night, and Pete wanted to go. He told me, ‘Absolutely not,’ so I said I was going to bring him to Jamestown to visit with some family members who had flown in from California, Chicago and North Carolina to see him.
“Pete actually was sobbing, he wanted to go so badly,” she continued. “Believe it or not, the house we were at in Jamestown faces the bridge, and while we looking out at it, a school bus passed over (the span). It was actually Woonsocket’s team bus, and Pete just shook his head, ‘I should be on that thing right now.’”
Ask anyone who knows Antoniou would simply call that “Vintage Pete.
“I met Pete in 1996 when I was coaching the Redskins; my kid and a couple of Pete’s were the same age, and he was involved with the equipment then,” offered current Woonsocket High varsity girls’ head basketball coach Mike Cahill, himself a 1984 WS grad. “We’re very close because of the ties we have with our sons.
“After I was with (coach) Dino (Campopiano) at Shea, I came back here (in the early 2000s) to help our George Nasuti and Mike Kane with the high school team, but then, in 2004, I was asked to take the job at Ponaganset. I was floored when Pete said he’d come with me and help out; we handed out equipment together. The thing is, he was still doing the same jobs for the Redskins and Novans.
“That year, God, he was so dedicated. I have a ton of respect for him for pulling extra duty like he did. Anything I need him, he’s there. He even runs our scoreboard during girls’ and boys’ games. He doesn’t have to do that, but he does it out of the kindness of his heart.
“I also think he likes the camaraderie with all the athletes and coaches, but – more than anything – he’s devoted to the kids. He’s just a really, really good guy. There’s no other way to way to say it: Woonsocket High School is his family.
“Guys like him fly under the radar; he never draws attention to himself, but I notice what he does, and so do a lot of others. You can count on him for anything.”
Noted varsity line coach Eddie Ouellette while passing by: “Pete’s the most important person here. None of this happens without him.”
Naturally, Antoniou says the same thing about his wife. Even though she doesn’t have to be at practice every day, there she sits, in a lawn chair outside the main entrance to the clubhouse, talking to friends and relatives of players as the varsity and JV Novans run through calisthenics or drills.
“Just like Pete, I don’t have to do this, but I know he needs the help,” she smiles. “It’s also my alma mater, and I had some good times here. I also do it because half the football team (and dozens of other student-athletes) call me, ‘Mama Pete.
“I’ve actually told those kids, ‘You know, I’ve got a name,’ but I only do that to tease them,” she added. “But it’s kinda cool; if that’s what they want to call me, then I’m going to accept it. When I’m taking tickets for a basketball game or something, and a kid tries to sneak in, I don’t like that a bit (because) all he had to tell me was, ‘Mama Pete, I don’t have the money right now.’ I would tell them, ‘That’s OK, bring it to me next time.’
“All I want them to be is honest with me. I will say I’m very upfront and blunt with them, but I know I can be; after all, these kids are my own. They’re a part of Pete’s and my family.”
