Woonsocket's Baldelli managing Twins through adversity

If Rocco Baldelli received a nickel every time he was asked about his health during his playing days, most likely he would have the necessary funds to purchase as many horses as possible to his heart’s content.
A noted thoroughbred enthusiast, Baldelli was known as an intensely private sort during the 519 games he logged during the seven years he spent as an MLB player. Such an introverted approach helped the Woonsocket native/Cumberland resident navigate his way through the challenging times that arose, the belief at the time that the less the general public knew, the better.
Now in his third season as the manager of the Minnesota Twins, Baldelli sometimes finds himself in the unenviable position of relaying the health status of the players in the clubhouse he oversees to the media. In other words, the shoe is on the other foot.
Guiding the Twins into Boston for the start of a three-game series that began Tuesday night, Baldelli was asked via Zoom about the cautious line he walked as a player related to injuries and ailments and how those instances helped to prepare him for health-related questions regarding his current Minnesota charges. Mind you, the soon-to-be 40-year-old was hit up with questions about several players who are currently dealing with injuries before responding to a topic that sought to link past dealings with his present line of work.
“That’s a good question,” stated Baldelli. “I think there’s never a perfect way to do it when you’re talking about these sorts of topics. They’re challenging for a number of reasons.”
There were muscle-fatigue abnormalities along with a litany of other injuries that resulted in Baldelli spending more than half of his service time on the disabled list, including missing 235 straight games between the 2005-06 seasons.
“I do think spending probably more of my career dealing with medical issues than not has made respect how important it is to handle these things with care,” said Baldelli. “Being able to look at a player when he’s dealing with something or struggling whether it’s the physical or emotional aspect of it … even if I don’t know what that player is thinking, I almost have a hint of what they might be going through or what they’re contemplating.
“You always learn something new from each guy. Sometimes I’m clearly not on the same page on some of these things, but [how Baldelli’s career played out] did prepare me for this role and everything that goes along with it on the injury side of things,” he continued. “People do focus on the baseball part of the questions. We all know it’s important and winning games is ultimately important, but I do think the emotional side of what the guys go through and the challenges of being hurt are probably not understood a lot of the time.”
A three-sport star athlete at Bishop Hendricken, Baldelli guided the Twins to the postseason during each of his first two seasons at the managerial helm. With six weeks remaining during the current regular season and the Twins effectively eliminated from playoff consideration – at 54-70, Minnesota sits 17 games off the pace set by Chicago in the American League Central Division – Baldelli is revamping his day-to-day approach. Instead of priming his guys for the stretch run and beyond, the current formula includes getting a jump start on next season.
“This year, it’s about focusing on the structure of our day and focusing on the mental side of the game … getting our players out there for more skill work than what we’ve done at the big-league level and making sure we’re continuing to develop our players as best we can,” said Baldelli. “We’re going to use the remaining time [in the 2021 season] to learn as much as we can about our own guys and see who’s ready to compete at this level now. That will help us going into the offseason and into next season.”
The Twins returned to action after a scheduled off-day on Monday that was preceded by the postponement of Sunday’s game at Yankee Stadium. Baldelli joked that the team gave Mike Herman – Minnesota’s senior director of team travel – a hard time for flying from New York to Boston while Tropical Storm Henri was bearing down.
“But he got us here safely,” said the manager with local roots. “We got two days without playing baseball which is a lot for us during the season. You almost don’t want two days, but we got two days.”
Asked what he did to pass some of the time prior to heading to Fenway Park on Tuesday, Baldelli shared he spent his Monday night attending a Joe Russo’s Almost Dead concert at an outdoor venue in Boston.
“Masked up and standing all the way in the back,” stated Baldelli. “I’ll see some family and friends as the week goes along so that will be nice.”
