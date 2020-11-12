Woonsocket's Coles to take throwing talents to Kentucky

WOONSOCKET — For Logan Coles, his introduction to the world of throwing the hammer came one week into his freshman year at Woonsocket High School.
A year later, Coles joined select company when he earned All-America honors at New Balance Nationals.
Thursday afternoon, the talented Villa Novan two-sport standout saw four years of hard work and dedication pay off with a Division I scholarship. The Woonsocket senior signed his National Letter of Intent to compete for the track & field program at the University of Kentucky. Sitting next to Coles was his coach Marc Piette while family members looked on inside Saravia Gymnasium.
“This means everything to me,” Coles said. “I’ve been working to get to this moment for my family and for me for the past 15 or 16 years – whether it was football or whatever sport I was playing in school. Finally, I got to make that dream come true and it was surreal. Any of my top four would’ve been great to go to, but once I got in touch with the players and the coaches at Kentucky, it was an easy decision.”
“This is amazing to see my son grow and mature into a young man taking the next step in his life,” said Coles’ mother, Joye Cahill, who said she was crying tears of joy. “It makes me sad that he’s going away, but I’m extremely proud of him. I would’ve loved if he stayed close to home, but I want him to be his own person and go where he wants to go.”
Coles was one of the top throwing recruits in the nation, but the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA’s decision to grant winter and spring athletes an extra year of eligibility made finding the right school a little more difficult. After hearing from dozens of school’s Coles trimmed his list down to four finalists – Kentucky, Penn State, Alabama and Southern Illinois.
The allure of competing for a Power 5 school pushed the Wildcats just ahead of Southern Illinois for Coles’ signature. Kentucky is getting one of the premier weight and hammer throwers in the nation.
“All of the schools were good and they were all great-funded programs, so anywhere you go was going to be pretty good,” Coles said. “With Kentucky, it felt like a family atmosphere and I felt like I would fit in with the rest of the team. I’m going to be on the track team, but 95 percent of the time I’m going to be at the school, so I wanted to make sure it was the right environment to be around at all times.”
It didn’t take long for Coles, whose first love growing up was football, to acclimate to the hammer throw. In his first national competition in June of 2018, Coles fired the hammer 205-2, to finish fifth in the country. Classical’s Jacob Furland won the title with a throw of 210-11.
Coles finished third in the state and fourth in New England in the weight throw as a sophomore and followed that up with a second-place finish at the state and New England meets in the hammer throw.
The last time Coles competed in an Interscholastic League event, he won the New England weight throw title with a toss of 77 feet, 3.5 inches, to beat former Lincoln High and current Auburn thrower Kyle Moison.
While he lost his spring season to the coronavirus pandemic, Coles still competed in meets for Piette’s club, the Ocean State Hammer Heads. He won the Throwhawks Mini Meet with a personal-best throw of 229-10 on July 21. On Oct. 18 he claimed another Throwhawks event with a toss of 211-7.
“This is a huge accomplishment for him and I’m very proud of him,” Piette said. “He’s such a great athlete and the dedication and time he’s put in shows with his results. He’s one of the better prospects to come out in recent memory in the weight and the hammer. He’s got great balance and great size. I’ve talked to multiple coaches who were recruiting him that believe he could be competing in the Olympic Trials in 2024.”
As accomplished as he is on the national level, Coles’ goal is to win a state championship as a senior, something that he’s yet to do as a Novan.
“My goal for my final season is simply do the best I can and throw as far as I can,” Coles said. “Anything that comes with me being the best I can be as great. If that’s throwing 200 feet, than that’s great.”
